Post Malone reveals new bald haircut and surprise skull tattoo

22 June 2020, 16:12

Post Malone debuts new skull tattoo on Instagram
Post Malone debuts new skull tattoo on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Post Malone has debuted his new skull tattoo on his newly shaved head on Instagram.

Post Malone has shown off his newest addition of body ink. The 24-year-old rapper, full name Austin Richard Post, share his new look with his fans on Instagram.

50 Cent becomes Post Malone with new hair and face tattoos in hilarious meme

On Sunday (Jun 21) the "Sunflower" rapper is known for getting additional tattoos every so often, however, this one came as a shock to his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Malone shared a photo of his face from a side-angle, revealing his brand new large tattoo on his skull.

Post, 24, captioned the image: "I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool."

"Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin."

Many fans were shocked by Malone's new haircut. The rapper's Instagram comments were flooded with his fans expressing that they were surprised with his new bald haircut.

One fan wrote "the man needed more room for tats" while another wrote "We love you no matter how short you cut your hair ❤️❤️❤️.

See other fans comments below.

Fans comment on Post Malone's new tattoo
Fans comment on Post Malone's new tattoo. Picture: instagram
Fans are shocked after Post Malone shaved his head
Fans are shocked after Post Malone shaved his head. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Post Malone News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband Kobe on Father's Day.

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa shares heartbreaking Father’s Day post
50 Cent trolls Ja Rule over house party performance

50 Cent roasts Ja Rule over "empty" house party performance video

50 Cent

Black Lives Matter protests in U.K

Black Lives Matter UK protests: dates, times, locations & everything you need to know
Tupac's fellow Outlawz members claimed they smoke the rapper's ashes after his death.

Tupac Shakur's friends confirm they smoked rapper's ashes

Tupac

J. Alexander Keung, one of four officers charged in the killing of George Floyd, was approached in a grocery story by an angry shopper.

Ex-cop charged over George Floyd's death confronted by angry shopper