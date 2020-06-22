Post Malone reveals new bald haircut and surprise skull tattoo

Post Malone debuts new skull tattoo on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Post Malone has debuted his new skull tattoo on his newly shaved head on Instagram.

Post Malone has shown off his newest addition of body ink. The 24-year-old rapper, full name Austin Richard Post, share his new look with his fans on Instagram.

On Sunday (Jun 21) the "Sunflower" rapper is known for getting additional tattoos every so often, however, this one came as a shock to his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Malone shared a photo of his face from a side-angle, revealing his brand new large tattoo on his skull.

Post, 24, captioned the image: "I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool."

"Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin."

Many fans were shocked by Malone's new haircut. The rapper's Instagram comments were flooded with his fans expressing that they were surprised with his new bald haircut.

One fan wrote "the man needed more room for tats" while another wrote "We love you no matter how short you cut your hair ❤️❤️❤️.

See other fans comments below.

Fans comment on Post Malone's new tattoo. Picture: instagram