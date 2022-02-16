Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are back together following their split five months ago

Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi have revealed that they're back together. This comes after the pair announced their split five month ago. Picture: Getty

The singer, 36, shared a series of photos of the pair loved up and captioned the post: 'Love heals. Proud of us. The Pimental's.'

Model Nazanin, 35, also shared a series of images of her and her husband together. She wrote: '… heal the root so the tree is stable. I'm so proud of us.' in the caption.

She added, 'The Pimentel's xoxo.' The model shared the photos in colour, while her Miguel posted them in black and white.

The couple shared their PDA looking as fashionable as ever. Miguel sported green leather pants, a black and white striped sweater, paired with a black fur coat.

Meanwhile, Nazanin wore a fitted and sleeveless black dress with a split. She finished off the look with an oversized black leather biker jacket and combat boots.

The couple posed intimately, showing their love for each other in the outtakes.

Miguel and Nazanin got married on 24 November, 2018. The pair have been together over 17 years. Picture: Instagram

Back in September, the couple sent shockwaves through the internet after announcing that they'd ended their long term romance.

'After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,' a representative for the couple revealed in a statement at the time.

'The couple both wish each other well.' the rep added.

Fans were convinced the pair may have reconcillated when they appeared together after Nazanin's Lasik eye surgery in November.

Taking to Instagram, Nazanin shared a snap of herself with her estranged husband on Instagram Stories.

Miguel and Nazanin fuelled reconcillation rumours as the model shared a snap of them together back in November, 2021. Picture: Instagram

She and the 'Adorn' singer were smiling with their heads together while trying on eye patches.

'He has LASIK sympathy pains for me lol couldn't have me be the only one wearing an eye patch,' she wrote, adding a heart at the end.

However, she did not clarify whether the pair were just friends or back together.

In January, Nazanin and Miguel took a trip together and posted photos of their vacation.

Mrs. Pimentel wrote in a caption, 'Every new era requires a deeper level of bonding,' as she uploaded a carousel of photos from the getaway.

Nazanin Mandi shared photos of herself and Miguel on a trip back in January. Picture: Instagram

Miguel and Nazanin began dating when they were just 18-years-old. They got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot two years later in 2018.