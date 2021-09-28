Why did Miguel & Nazanin Mandi split? Fans speculate on couples' break-up

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have split after after 17 years together.

A representative told People magazine that the separation is not recent, saying "After 17 years together Miguel and Nazanin have decided to separate and have been for some time now,"

Continuing: "The couple both wish each other well."

The former couple met when they were 18, Nazanin shared with Vogue in 2018; saying she interviewed the "Sure Thing" singer while he promoted his first music video.

She shared the sneaky question she asked him that wasn't on her Q & A, which was "All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?".

To which he responded: "No, but I'm looking for one.".

She continued to speak about the start of the their relationship, saying: "'We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date... and ever since then it's been one hell of a ride!".

At the beginning of 2021, Mandi spoke to PEOPLE about how the couple managed the COVID lockdown's together.

The model and actress explained: "We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot, so keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on".

Continuing to speak on their marriage, she said: "because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again".

"But being home [together] all the time, it's like, 'Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read, it was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything." she concluded.

However, fans have been speculating the reason for the split.

In 2019, the couple shared that they routinely went to therapy and also had taken a 'break' in their relationship.

They also revealed that Miguel had been unfaithful early in their relationship - which caused challenges; some fans believe that this may be the reason they have now separated.

One fan took to Twitter to discuss their feelings on the stars split, writing: "Just remembered Miguel cheated so I’m not surprised they broke up. He probably cheated again.".

Another fan wrote: "Miguel and his wife literally came out like two years ago saying he cheated and she forgave him and they still got married,".

Continuing: "if a someone cheats you leave them forever and that’s that. I feel like there’s really never coming back from that.".

Another tweeter chimed in, writing: "Miguel prolly cheated and got a baby on the way or had one in hiding".

One social media also assumes infidelity was the cause of the split, saying: "Miguel was cheating on that lady for years . Guess she thought he would stop if they got married or something".

The couple are yet to publicly speak on their split.