Michael B. Jordan drops thirsty message on Megan Thee Stallion twerking video

Michael B. Jordan dropped a flirty message on Megan Thee Stallion's twerking video. Picture: Getty

The 'Black Panther' actor has got his eyes on 'Savage' rapper Megan Thee Stallion, it seems, after a video of her twerking caught his attention.

Michael B. Jordan is thought to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood - and it looks like he's got his sights set on one of the hottest female rappers around.

The 'Black Panther' rapper was spotted dropping a flirty emoji beneath a racy video of none other than Megan Thee Stallion, 25, twerking in a pool with her friends.

Michael B. Jordan was clearly impressed by Megan's twerking skills in her steamy video. Picture: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion previously dated rapper Moneybagg Yo and was spotted getting cosy with rapper G-Eazy earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

The 'Savage' rapper - who previously dated rapper Moneybagg Yo and was spotted getting cosy with rapper G-Eazy earlier in the year - shared a video of herself twerking poolside in a tiny string bikini.

"Oh you getting flooded today bayyybeeee," she captioned the post, to which Jordan replied with an icy face emoji, clearly impressed by Meg's skills.

Some users were taken aback by Jordan's comment, with one writing, "You thirsty ? Cause The thirst seems real." Others felt betrayed after seeing their man crush flirt with another woman.

"this what we doin now michael?? PACK YO S**T AND GET OUT," said one. "so this what we doin now......I gave u my heart and u stomped on that b-," wrote another.

'Black Panther' star Michael dropped an icy face emoji beneath Megan's racy video. Picture: Instagram

"DAMN IT MICHAEL I KNEW YOU WOULD LEAVE ME FOR A YOUNGER WOMAN," wrote another heartbroken user. "SO YOU CHEATING ON ME. I want a divorce and all the money," said another.

Megan, who is thought to be single, is yet to comment on the situation. Back in May, resurfaced footage from a nightclub appeared to show the 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper swerving the advances of G-Eazy.

Videos of Megan and the Oakland native, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, kissing and cuddling went viral on social media over Super Bowl weekend, with many assuming he had split with his girlfriend in favour of the new romance.

However, Megan later denied all rumours of romance with the 'You Don't Own Me' rapper, insisting that things between them were strictly platonic.