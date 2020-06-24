Lil Wayne fans shocked after spotting rapper's look-a-like son Kameron

24 June 2020, 12:51 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 12:57

Lil Wayne fans were shocked after his daughter posted a photo of the rapper's look-a-like son Kameron.
Lil Wayne fans were shocked after his daughter posted a photo of the rapper's look-a-like son Kameron. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Lil Wayne fans couldn't believe how much the rapper's son with Lauren London, Kameron, looks like him in a photo taken by Wayne's daughter, Reginae.

Lil Wayne's eldest child Reginae shocked her Instagram followers this week after posting a photo of her rapper father alongside his sons - one of whom is the spitting image of him.

Lil Wayne confirms relationship with new model girlfriend Denise Bidot

Reginae, 21, whose mother is Wayne's ex Toya Johnson, shared an image of the 'Funeral' rapper with his arms wrapped around his three sons, Dwayne III, Kameron, and Neal.

"Listen here little 11 & 12 year olds , I’m checking females period . Lol My Boys," captioned Reginae.
"Listen here little 11 & 12 year olds , I’m checking females period . Lol My Boys," captioned Reginae. Picture: Instagram/@colormenae

She captioned the photo, "Listen here little 11 & 12 year olds, I’m checking females period. Lol My Boys." And soon enough, fans were commenting on the crazy resemblance between Kameron and Wheezy.

Kameron's mother is actress Lauren London, who dated Wayne on and off for years and was at one point engaged to him. Kameron was born on September 9th, 2009.

"Cam looks exactly like him!!! It’s crazy," wrote one user. "Kammmmmm is his twin and Tunie looks like you lol," wrote another.

"Kamron is ur dad's twin," said one, while another pointed out the likeness each child has with their mother, "What's crazy is that I can totally tell who each one mama is. Genetics wild!"

Dwayne III was born on October 22nd, 2008 to radio broadcaster Sarah Vivan, while his fourth child, Neal, was born on November 30th, 2009, to singer Nivea, just two months after Kameron.

Meanwhile, Wayne recently confirmed his relationship with new model girlfriend Denise Bidot, 34, who has modelled for the likes of Savage X Fenty.

Wayne, 37, called off his engagement to Australian plus-sized model La'Tecia Thomas last month.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Lil Wayne News

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Jay Z has signed Marcus Rashford to his Roc Nation Sports company

Jay-Z signs Marcus Rashford to support free school meals campaign

Jay Z

Walmart facing backlash for selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts

Walmart face huge backlash for selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts
Devin Brosnan says he "didn't do anything wrong" in a new interview

Rayshard Brooks death: Charged ex officer claims he "didn't do anything wrong”
Rihanna's fans were confused after her 'look-a-like' started trending on Twitter.

Rihanna fans confused after 'look-a-like' underwear photo goes viral

Rihanna

Crazy Titch discusses petition for retial in rpsion interview

Crazy Titch reveals murder trial "lies" in new interview from prison
T.I apologises to Deyjah Harris for his public "hymen" comments

T.I apologises to daughter Deyjah Harris after “hymen-checking” controversy