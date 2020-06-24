Lil Wayne fans shocked after spotting rapper's look-a-like son Kameron

Lil Wayne fans were shocked after his daughter posted a photo of the rapper's look-a-like son Kameron. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Lil Wayne fans couldn't believe how much the rapper's son with Lauren London, Kameron, looks like him in a photo taken by Wayne's daughter, Reginae.

Lil Wayne's eldest child Reginae shocked her Instagram followers this week after posting a photo of her rapper father alongside his sons - one of whom is the spitting image of him.

Reginae, 21, whose mother is Wayne's ex Toya Johnson, shared an image of the 'Funeral' rapper with his arms wrapped around his three sons, Dwayne III, Kameron, and Neal.

"Listen here little 11 & 12 year olds , I’m checking females period . Lol My Boys," captioned Reginae. Picture: Instagram/@colormenae

She captioned the photo, "Listen here little 11 & 12 year olds, I’m checking females period. Lol My Boys." And soon enough, fans were commenting on the crazy resemblance between Kameron and Wheezy.

Kameron's mother is actress Lauren London, who dated Wayne on and off for years and was at one point engaged to him. Kameron was born on September 9th, 2009.

"Cam looks exactly like him!!! It’s crazy," wrote one user. "Kammmmmm is his twin and Tunie looks like you lol," wrote another.

"Kamron is ur dad's twin," said one, while another pointed out the likeness each child has with their mother, "What's crazy is that I can totally tell who each one mama is. Genetics wild!"

Dwayne III was born on October 22nd, 2008 to radio broadcaster Sarah Vivan, while his fourth child, Neal, was born on November 30th, 2009, to singer Nivea, just two months after Kameron.

Meanwhile, Wayne recently confirmed his relationship with new model girlfriend Denise Bidot, 34, who has modelled for the likes of Savage X Fenty.

Wayne, 37, called off his engagement to Australian plus-sized model La'Tecia Thomas last month.