Lil Wayne's GF Denise Bidot throws shade at rapper with cryptic meme

Picture: Getty

Fans are convinced the couple have split after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Lil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot appear to be going through a tough time, after the pair seemingly have unfollowed each other again.

This time though, the unfollowing spree was followed by a cryptic meme that was shared by Bidot.

On Tuesday, the 34 year-old model took to Instagram to share a meme with a striking message from IG account @happy.girl33, seemingly hinting at her relationship with Wayne.

The meme reads: “Pretty disappointing when you defend someone throughout everything and they turn out being just as shi**y as everyone said they were.”

Denise Bidot shares cryptic meme on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

At the time Bidot shared the meme, she was only following one person on IG, and it wasn’t Wayne.

On his side, he was also only following one person on Instagram, and it wasn’t Bidot. This sparked rumours that the pair are no longer together.

In late October, rumours spread of the pair parting ways after Weezy publicly endorsed Donald Trump.

However, a week later, Bidot took to social media and denied that she and Wayne had split. The pair then refollowed each other on IG.

In August 2020, Bidot shared that she had been single for 10 years before she began dating Lil Wayne with her IG followers.

Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne went public with their relationship shortly after he called off the enegagement with La'Tecia Thomas. Picture: Instagram

The plus sized model wrote “After over 10 years of being single I’m allowing love in and idgaf who has an opinion about it."

Bidot added "Also for those of you showing love and being happy for me, I see you and I appreciate you!”

