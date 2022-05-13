Kendrick Lamar ft Kodak Black 'Silent Hill' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to 'Silent Hill' from Kendrick Lamar's new album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with Florida native Kodak Black for track number 12 on his album titled "Silent Hill" a soothing trap song in which the artists speak about money, life difficulties, and fake friendships.

Rumours of Black's involvement on K. Dot's new album started just hours before the song's release.

To celebrate the release of his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, here's a breakdown of the meanings to the lyrics of track 12 'Silent Hill'.

"Pull out the stick, hit a bitch with the wood, first to park Rolls Royce 'vert in the hood"

In this line, K. Dot is speaking about his private area, initiating that when he pulls his private part out, its hard like wood. He also claims to the first person from "the hood" to park a Rolls Royce car in his area.

"In the studio with K. Dot fresh out the feds"

Here, Kodak Black is letting in be known to his fans that as soon as he was released from prison, he went to the studio to record this song with Kendrick.

Kodak Black pleaded guilty to a guns possession charge on March 11, 2020, after being caught with a Glock at the Canadian-American border.

"Every Sunday Service, they teach my boy to be a man, I ain't have no father"

In this line, Kendrick is expressing how attending Sunday service helped him transform from a boy into a man. He also leaves a small reminder in this line that he "ain't have no father" and raised himself.

Kendrick Lamar performing onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black's 'Silent Hill'?

[Intro: Kendrick Lamar]

Why oh why oh why oh why you keep f***in' with me?

You gon' make me jump out my skin, believe me



[Chorus: Kendrick Lamar]

Push these n****s off me like "Huh"

Push these b*****s off me like "Huh"

Push these n****s off me like "Huh"

Pushin' the snakes, I'm pushin' the fakes, I'm pushin' 'em all off me like "Huh"

Pushin' 'em all off me like "Huh" (Yeah)



[Verse 1: Kendrick Lamar]

Aha, I be immune to s**t (Aha)

Tuck in the broom and s**t (Aha)

They want to assume and s**t (Aha)

Know you a choke, my assets are close

I hide like thе moon and s**t (Aha)

Know the results, the ballot is in and I'm about to boom again (Aha)

You funny, dawg

Peek-A-Boo, can't hidе behind your money, dawg

A week or two, I meditate on runnin' lost

Swerve, swerve, swerve, shake the currents off, yeah

[Chorus: Kendrick Lamar]

Push these n****s off me like "Huh"

Push these b*****s off me like "Huh"

Push these n****s off me like "Huh"

Pushin' the snakes, I'm pushin' the fakes, I'm pushin' 'em all off me like "Huh"

Pushin' them all off me like "Huh" (Yeah)



[Post-Chorus: Kendrick Lamar]

Head up, chest out

Silence, I'm stressed out

Shh, be quiet, I'm stressed out

Stressed out, stressed out, stressed—

Pick my daughter up, she need all the love

I need all the love, I mean all of us

It's like six o'clock, b***h, you talk too much

You makin' it awkward, love

I mean, it's hard enough, I mean, it's—



[Verse 2: Kodak Black]

They don't f**k with me even if they could

Pull out the stick, hit a b***h with the wood

First to park Rolls Royce 'vert in the hood

Don't worry about us over here, we good

The AP roman numeral, everywhere I go I need pharmaceuticals

I ran my whole conglomerate, I was just mappin' shit out in the cubicle

Suicide coupe was a funeral, Trackhawk launch like a slingshot

Big ole ruby diamond on my pinky finger, that b***h look like a Ring Pop

Money on my mind, money on your head

Can't rap three times while you comin' through the jets

Red cross, cap a n***a fade

In the studio with K. Dot fresh out the feds

Yeah, you n****s can't stand the rain, you n****s don't stand a chance

Yeah, shuffle like candy paint, I spend a band on a Benz

I caught a bitch off a Google app

I'm the type to kill my shooter weapon

I had to survive off a tuna pack

Five percent tint on the wood, like, "Who was that?"

Cu Tang caught n****s mad

Beat the dope with a fork, I'm whippin' up Sudafed, I'm doin' scams in the lab

Every Thursday, girls, they spendin' time with my daughter, make me go harder

Every Sunday Service, they teach my boy to be a man, I ain't have no father

Fell in the love with the block, I ain't have no park

Just a sawed off shotgun Mossberg

We stackin' that money up proper, opp with diamonds, look like marbles

Audemar water, aqua beatin' the block up 'til we spout 'em

I don't want your ice, boy, I want your life, but f**k it, I might still rob 'em

[Chorus: Kendrick Lamar]

Yo

Push these n****s off me like "Huh"

Push these b*****s off me like "Huh"

Push these n****s off me like "Huh"

Pushin' the snakes, I'm pushin' the fakes, I'm pushin' 'em all off me like "Huh"

Pushin' 'em all off me like "Huh" (Yeah)



[Post-Chorus: Kendrick Lamar]

Head up, chest out

It's all laxed, I'm stressed out

Shh, be quiet, I'm stressed out

Stressed out, stressed out, stressed out