Kodak Black shoots his shot at Jada Pinkett-Smith amid Will Smith Oscars drama

Speaking in his IG live about Jada's entanglement and Will slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the Super Gremlin rapper suggested that she should "come f*** with Kodak instead"

Kodak Black took to his Instagram to share his opinion on Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith's marriage following the slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars, suggesting that she would be happier with him than Will.

The 24-year-old rapper was heard saying in the IG live that Jada was 'out go pocket', later urging The Matrix Resurrections actress to "come f*** with Kodak" at the start of the clip.

Kodak Black performs at the Rolling Loud NYC music festival in Citi Field on October 29, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

He also criticised her for remaining married to Smith whilst in an entanglement with R&B singer August Alsina. "That s*** you doing ain't real, bro. You got a n***a who love you" he said on his IG live.

"That's what you need to do, 'cause you just on some bulls***" he continued, before adding that she didn't 'deserve Will Smith. "You deserve me!". He later went onto criticise Jada's relationship with late rapper Tupac Shakur.

American actress Jada Pinkett Smith with American rapper Tupac Shakur, 1996. Picture: Getty

"Long live that boy Tupac, God bless his soul. Tupac wasn't all the way cut, wasn't all the way gangster his whole life" he said. He then claim that Tupac was gangster enough to for him to compare himself to him.

He then spoke about the slapping incident from two weeks ago adding"So stop playing Will Smith like that,' he said. 'Will Smith a stand-up man with integrity. He knows who he is".

At the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face live onstage after he joked about her hair loss on stage whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary by saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya.

Smith then walked onstage, slapped him in the face before returning to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice. He has since apologised for his actions via Instagram as well as resigning from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

The statement continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness".

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

After the incident, he won the Best Actor award for his role of Richard Williams in the 2021 biopic King Richard; a film about the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.