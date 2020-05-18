Jay-Z 'secret daughter' exposed as woman, 28, claims rapper is her father

A woman has spoken out and claimed that she's Jay-Z's long lost daughter. Picture: Getty/Instagram

A 28-year-old woman has claimed that Jay-Z is her father in an exposé video she uploaded to Instagram.

Jay-Z is a proud father of three beautiful children, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi. However, a 28-year-old Maryland woman, La’Teasha Macer, is claiming that she is Hov’s long lost daughter.

According to Bossip, Macer has come forward and claimed that she has been told her entire life by her family that Jay-Z is her biological father.

Taking to Instagram, Macer – whose Instagram handle is @jayzfirstdaugher – claimed that the 50-year-old businessman, married to superstar Beyoncé, is her biological father.

“I’ve been quiet for far too long!” the caption reads.

Macer continued “Join me as I tell you my story of living in the shadows of being Jay-Z’s daughter in a city where everyone knew he was my father!"

The 28-year-old woman added "How growing up, I watched Multiple Sclerosis take its toll on my mom. Taking my ‘fun mom’ that I’ve always known to 24-hour bedridden.”

She continued "“But I kept it all together raising four kids” Macer added.

“including a set of twins while going to school full-time, working two jobs at the prison and the hospital. I’ve had a magnificent journey!”

In the post, Macer talks about how much she resembles her alleges father, Jay-Z.

“There’s no way he can deny anything, especially when there were people there that knew him.”

In a Facebook post, Macer’s sister, Terry Turner, gave more backstory to her sister's claims. Turner wrote “I know the STORY FROM start too finish, I hooked your Mother&father up YEARS ago".

"Jay ask me who she was when I lived on 500 side Greenwood Ave! We chilled in that Apartment so many times, we laughed, drank, smoked, played card and some more.”

This isn't the first time someone has stepped forward claiming Jay-Z is their biological father.

Back in 2018, a man named Rymir Satterthwaithe claimed that Jay was his father and said the rapper has been avoiding taking a DNA test for years.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA