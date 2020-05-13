Snoop Dogg challenges Jay-Z to a song-for-song 'Verzuz' battle

The West Coast rapper believes he can take on Hov in an Instagram battle.

Snoop Dogg is the latest rapper to propose a head-to-head song battle with Jay-Z in a Verzuz Instagram Live battle.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper, 48, spoke to Fat Joe during their own Instagram Live and suggested that if anyone was going to take on Hov, 50, it should be him.

"He’s been the king of New York around the time I was the king of the west," said Snoop of Jay-Z. Picture: Getty

Snoop said that his success on the West Coast was comparable to Jay's domination of the New York scene.

“Biggie passed away, then Nas had it for a minute and then JAY-Z took it and ran with it for a numerous amount of years. Then 50 Cent came and ran with it for his numerous amount of years," he said.

"This is me looking at it from the outside - looking at New York rap. So for me, it would be Snoop vs. JAY-Z because he had been the ‘King of New York’ around the same time I’ve been the ‘King of the West.’"

Fat Joe agreed but also mentioned that the event would be unlikely to happen due to Jay-Z's "introverted nature". Besides, Snoop Dogg isn't the only rapper to suggest going song-for-song with Hov.

French Montana argued that he could go up against anybody in a song battle, although he did admit that Jay would give him a run for his money.

After being asked who he would want to go up against, DMX mentioned that he could go up against the 'Big Pimpin' rapper.

The popular Verzuz series, created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, will see Nelly against Ludacris this weekend, following the success of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott last week.