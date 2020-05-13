Snoop Dogg challenges Jay-Z to a song-for-song 'Verzuz' battle

13 May 2020, 12:40

The West Coast rapper believes he can take on Hov in an Instagram battle.

Snoop Dogg is the latest rapper to propose a head-to-head song battle with Jay-Z in a Verzuz Instagram Live battle.

Snoop Dogg shows love to his wife days after being called out for “cheating”

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper, 48, spoke to Fat Joe during their own Instagram Live and suggested that if anyone was going to take on Hov, 50, it should be him.

"He’s been the king of New York around the time I was the king of the west," said Snoop of Jay-Z.
"He’s been the king of New York around the time I was the king of the west," said Snoop of Jay-Z. Picture: Getty

Snoop said that his success on the West Coast was comparable to Jay's domination of the New York scene.

“Biggie passed away, then Nas had it for a minute and then JAY-Z took it and ran with it for a numerous amount of years. Then 50 Cent came and ran with it for his numerous amount of years," he said.

"This is me looking at it from the outside - looking at New York rap. So for me, it would be Snoop vs. JAY-Z because he had been the ‘King of New York’ around the same time I’ve been the ‘King of the West.’"

Fat Joe agreed but also mentioned that the event would be unlikely to happen due to Jay-Z's "introverted nature". Besides, Snoop Dogg isn't the only rapper to suggest going song-for-song with Hov.

French Montana argued that he could go up against anybody in a song battle, although he did admit that Jay would give him a run for his money.

After being asked who he would want to go up against, DMX mentioned that he could go up against the 'Big Pimpin' rapper.

The popular Verzuz series, created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, will see Nelly against Ludacris this weekend, following the success of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott last week.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Snoop Dogg News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Bhad Bhabie and Yung Bans dating rumours upsets fans

Bhad Bhabie, 17 and Yung Bans, 20, spark dating rumours leaving fans "disgusted"
Tekashi 6ix9ine asks Future how to deal with babay mamas

Tekashi 6ix9ine hilariously trolls Future by asking for baby mama advice

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Billie Eilish reveals her favourite J Hus and Not3s songs

Billie Eilish 'loves' J Hus and Not3s & reveals her favourite songs by them
Kylie Jenner has been praised by fans for showing off the stretch marks on her breasts.

Kylie Jenner praised by fans for showing off her stretch marks
Tory Lanez debuts new braids hairstyle on Instagram

Tory Lanez roasted after debuting 'socially distanced' braids hairstyle