Snoop Dogg shows love to his wife days after being called out for “cheating”

Snoop Dogg posts tribute to wife following Celina Powell "cheating" drama. Picture: Getty

Snoop Dogg has shown love for his wife, Shante Broadus, after being called out by a woman who he allegedly cheated on her with.

On Monday (May 4) Celina Powell, who has claimed that Snoop cheated with her, took to Instagram and threw shade at the 48-year old rapper.

It was sparked from a photo Trippie Redd's ex-girlfriend Kai Bleu posted, of herself and rapper Hitman Holla.

Before that, a number of fans took to the comments not the photo to call out the pair for being together. Snoop Dogg even threw a little shade in the comment section.

"That's a cheap shower curtain," wrote Snoop in response to the photo. He continued "What hotel is that. I mean motel" along with several laughing faces.

Powell responded throwing shade at Snoop by saying "The same one you took me too," said the model, firing back at Snoop.

The 24-year-old social media sensation has accused Snoop Dogg of adultery in the past, snapped back at the rapper by throwing him under the bus once more.

Back in December, Powell claimed that after securing Snoop's phone number, the pair began texting and Facetiming before the rapper flew her out from Colorado to Los Angeles to see him.

She then alleged that the pair engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse after arriving at his apartment.

Powell also previously admitted to lying about being pregnant with rapper Offset's child in the past.

