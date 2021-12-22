Jay-Z responds to viral Beyoncé and Michael Jackson comparisons

Standing by his woman, Hov addressed the Beyoncé vs. Michael Jackson comparisons making it clear that "she's an evolution of him"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jay-Z had a lot to say on Twitter Spaces last night in conversation with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman, and he took the time to finally chose to address those Beyoncé vs. Michael Jackson comparison.

"Bey's gonna be mad at this for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella, she's an evolution of him because she watched him at 9. And the kids are the same" he said.

"Bey's gonna be mad at this for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella, she's an evolution of him because she watched him at 9. And [the kids are] the same." — @sc — Genius (@Genius) December 22, 2021

"Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student" he added.

The Beyoncé and Michael Jackson comparisons have been around for a very long time – from discography to stage presence and performance.

With Michael Jackson arguably being the most important R&B singer of the 1980s and Beyoncé arguably being one of the defined R&B singer since Destiny's Child, fans and music heads often question who reigns supreme between the two.

Destiny's Child at Michael Jackson's 30th Anniversary Celebration After Party. Picture: Getty

After Hov's comments, fans couldn't wait to take to social media to debate his claim.

One fan wrote: "To think that nobody can ever be a better artist than Michael Jackson is down right delusional. Beyoncé surpassed him years ago".

Another commented: "respectfully michael jackson never needed anything like coachella throughout his lifetime. michael jackson has had double the audience of anything beyonce ever had. mj had people literally fainting and being transported on stretchers.. no offense but mj is unmatched".

I Love Beyoncé but don’t take it too far saying she’s better than Michael Jackson — Ty (@tysorosey) December 22, 2021

beyoncé is more talented than Michael Jackson. y’all just love to demote her talent because she is a woman. if beyoncé was a man y’all wouldn’t be saying this. — bardifolife (@bardifolife) December 22, 2021

Arguing about Beyonce and Michael Jackson is just something I feel like we should never do. Just like when people get to comparing Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. Some topics are just off limits because it never ends well lol — The Last 🔝 (@LikeMike_911) December 22, 2021

beyoncé and michael jackson are both better than the entire music industry at performing and lets just leave it at that! no need for all these fights please i beg 😭 — SJ⁷ (fan account) CARLYSFEVER (@carlysfever) December 22, 2021

No... Beyonce isn't better than Michael Jackson.



Better than Janet? Yes.



Michael made and album 39 years ago that's still number one all time worldwide in sales. — NewDemocrat4Life (@reesetheone1) December 22, 2021

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.