Jay-Z responds to viral Beyoncé and Michael Jackson comparisons

22 December 2021, 14:03 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 14:27

Standing by his woman, Hov addressed the Beyoncé vs. Michael Jackson comparisons making it clear that "she's an evolution of him"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jay-Z had a lot to say on Twitter Spaces last night in conversation with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman, and he took the time to finally chose to address those Beyoncé vs. Michael Jackson comparison.

Jay-Z says no-one can go up against him in a Verzuz battle

"Bey's gonna be mad at this for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella, she's an evolution of him because she watched him at 9. And the kids are the same" he said.

"Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student" he added.

The Beyoncé and Michael Jackson comparisons have been around for a very long time – from discography to stage presence and performance.

With Michael Jackson arguably being the most important R&B singer of the 1980s and Beyoncé arguably being one of the defined R&B singer since Destiny's Child, fans and music heads often question who reigns supreme between the two.

Destiny's Child at Michael Jackson's 30th Anniversary Celebration After Party
Destiny's Child at Michael Jackson's 30th Anniversary Celebration After Party. Picture: Getty

After Hov's comments, fans couldn't wait to take to social media to debate his claim.

One fan wrote: "To think that nobody can ever be a better artist than Michael Jackson is down right delusional. Beyoncé surpassed him years ago".

Another commented: "respectfully michael jackson never needed anything like coachella throughout his lifetime. michael jackson has had double the audience of anything beyonce ever had. mj had people literally fainting and being transported on stretchers.. no offense but mj is unmatched".

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Featured Artists

Beyonce

Stormzy

Drake

Skepta

Rihanna

Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

Cardi B