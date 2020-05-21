Future claims baby mama Eliza Reign "impregnanted herself" in new court documents

21 May 2020, 13:30

Future claims baby mama Eliza Reign "impregnanted herself"
Future claims baby mama Eliza Reign "impregnanted herself". Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Future has reportedly claimed that his baby mama Eliza Reign 'unilaterally impregnanted herself' with his DNA.

Future has claimed that his eighth baby mama, Eliza Reign, 'impregnanted herself' in new court documents. DNA results recently proved Future is the father of their 1-year-old daughter, Reign Wilburn.

Wendy Williams drops vulgar joke on Future's sex life as his eighth baby is confirmed

According The Blast, the 36-year-old rapper is being sued Eliza Seraphin, for false allegations of promiscuity, sexual misconduct, and mental health issues.

Seraphin also claims Future—real name Nayvadius Wilburn—sent her texts accusing her of stealing his last name and sleeping with him for financial gain, as well as clout-chasing.

According to TMZ, one of the texts allegedly read "Let your lawyers speak for u at his point! u bogus, stole my last name now u want to b relevant jus fall back off the net trying to to prove a point".

"TMZ this b*tch stole my last name I think that's what i heard! I will never respect a clout chasing b*tch NEVERRRRRRR FOH."

The rappers "stole my last name" claim came from the lawsuit which addresses the basis for the allegation:

This allegation that Ms. Seraphin "stole my last name," refers to Mr. Wilburn's misguided idea that Ms. Seraphin was somehow able to unilaterally impregnated herself with Mr. Wilburn's DNA (rather than because of the 2 years of unprotected sex the parties previously engaged in), and that by giving the child who was subsequently conceived as a result of these sexual relations Mr. Wilburn's last name, that Ms. Seraphin thereby "stole" Mr. Wilburn's last name.

Seraphin is currently suing the "Mask Off" rapper for libel, slander, and emotional distress. The mother of Future's 1 year-old daughter is seeking unspecified damages.

Future filed a lawsuit against Seraphin earlier this year for defamation and invasion of privacy. The rapper claimed that Seraphin should be held accountable for her public comments about their two-year sexual relationship.

Last month, a judge rejected Future's request for an injunction however, Future was given the opportunity to refile the complaint "with better arguments".

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Future News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Kendall Jenner ordered to pay $90k for her promotional post for Fyre Festival

Kendall Jenner to pay $90,000 after being sued over viral Fyre Festival post
Mike Tyson address Shannon Briggs fight and shows off new boxing body

Mike Tyson addresses Shannon Briggs fight and shows off new boxing body
Rapper's real names

39 rappers & R&B singers whose real names might surprise you

Drake & Future have a collaborative project on the way

Drake & Future joint album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Drake

Megna Fox was spotted without her wedding ring in a recent video.

Megan Fox confirms split with Brian Austin Green as fans spot hidden clue in video