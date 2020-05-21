Future claims baby mama Eliza Reign "impregnanted herself" in new court documents

Rapper Future has reportedly claimed that his baby mama Eliza Reign 'unilaterally impregnanted herself' with his DNA.

Future has claimed that his eighth baby mama, Eliza Reign, 'impregnanted herself' in new court documents. DNA results recently proved Future is the father of their 1-year-old daughter, Reign Wilburn.

According The Blast, the 36-year-old rapper is being sued Eliza Seraphin, for false allegations of promiscuity, sexual misconduct, and mental health issues.

Seraphin also claims Future—real name Nayvadius Wilburn—sent her texts accusing her of stealing his last name and sleeping with him for financial gain, as well as clout-chasing.

According to TMZ, one of the texts allegedly read "Let your lawyers speak for u at his point! u bogus, stole my last name now u want to b relevant jus fall back off the net trying to to prove a point".

"TMZ this b*tch stole my last name I think that's what i heard! I will never respect a clout chasing b*tch NEVERRRRRRR FOH."

The rappers "stole my last name" claim came from the lawsuit which addresses the basis for the allegation:

This allegation that Ms. Seraphin "stole my last name," refers to Mr. Wilburn's misguided idea that Ms. Seraphin was somehow able to unilaterally impregnated herself with Mr. Wilburn's DNA (rather than because of the 2 years of unprotected sex the parties previously engaged in), and that by giving the child who was subsequently conceived as a result of these sexual relations Mr. Wilburn's last name, that Ms. Seraphin thereby "stole" Mr. Wilburn's last name.

Seraphin is currently suing the "Mask Off" rapper for libel, slander, and emotional distress. The mother of Future's 1 year-old daughter is seeking unspecified damages.

Future filed a lawsuit against Seraphin earlier this year for defamation and invasion of privacy. The rapper claimed that Seraphin should be held accountable for her public comments about their two-year sexual relationship.

Last month, a judge rejected Future's request for an injunction however, Future was given the opportunity to refile the complaint "with better arguments".