Who is replacing Frank Ocean at Coachella?

After Frank Ocean has now dropped out of Coachella, who is replacing the singer on Sunday night?

Frank Ocean announced yesterday (Wednesday 19 April) that he will not headline Sunday night's Coachella weekend 2 as originally planned.

The singer says he suffered a leg injury, but will not perform this weekend due to doctor's advice.

So, who is replacing Frank Ocean at Coachella weekend two? Here's all we know.

Frank Ocean has pulled out of Coachella festival. . Picture: Getty Images

It has been revealed by Variety that rock band Blink-182 will be replacing Frank Ocean after he pulled out of weekend two.

The original lineup of the band were surprise performers last weekend, and it marked the original lineup's first performance since 2014.

Blink-182 comprises of Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, who are probably most known for their song 'All The Small Things'.

Blink-182 will be performing in place of Frank Ocean at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Ocean's first performance at Coachella wasn't without its issues - he was an hour late to the stage and was forced to cut his set after breaching curfew.

Frank has now spoken out about his first performance and said: "It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon."

The 35-year-old has pulled out of the music festival after suffering "two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."