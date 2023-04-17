Frank Ocean Coachella 2023: the best memes and reactions
17 April 2023, 11:37
Frank Ocean Serenading Brad Pitt At FYF Festival 2017
Frank Ocean performed live for the first time since 2017 at Coachella and the reactions did not disappoint.
Frank Ocean made his big comeback in the form of the headline spot at Coachella Festival in Palm Springs, California.
Despite coming on almost an hour late, the singer performed hits including 'Nights', 'Godspeed' and 'Novacane' to the excited crowd.
Many fans of the singer took to social media to voice their thoughts on Ocean's set - including the news that it wasn't available on livestream, to the curfew - meaning the performance ended earlier than expected.
How to watch Frank Ocean's Coachella performance
-
A LOT of fans voiced their frustration over not being able to watch a livestream to Frank's performance
how we’re gonna be watching frank oceans set on somebody’s instagram live pic.twitter.com/EvnUxmwxhy— renn (@ashesofluxury) April 17, 2023
WHAT DO YOU MEAN FRANK OCEAN’S SET WONT BE LIVESTREAMED WTF #Coachella— ◍ (@jair7s) April 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/B1nDkRdtRK
me trynna find a working stream of frank oceans performance pic.twitter.com/ELhhAtX9th— 🧐 (@crispyria) April 17, 2023
-
Fans weren't quite ready for *that* album announcement
Frank Ocean at Coachella: “it’s not like there isn’t a new album, just not right now”— ᶦⁿᵗᵉʳˡᶦⁿᵏᵉᵈ | x6 (@nterlnkdVI) April 17, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/U8ZC3WouDD
thank u god 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zNTZotKkcb— daniel. ❤️🔥 (@LoveDrought808) April 17, 2023
-
Everyone was obsessed with a security guard pulling shapes at his performance
45% of frank oceans coachella performance was the security guard throwing ass— Emma Norton (@emmanorts) April 17, 2023
the security guard carried frank ocean’s set i’m sorry— throatgoat (@blndddtt) April 17, 2023
-
Fans weren't happy when Frank's set got cut short...
Curfew - 1— lucas (@kucaa_0) April 17, 2023
Frank Ocean - 0
frank ocean when it hit curfew pic.twitter.com/mvrT8ac3SI— camryn (@tobesodaylight) April 17, 2023
Frank ocean bamboozled me. HE CAME AN HOUR LATE AND THEN WAS KICKED OFF FOR CURFEW— Autumn Thompson (@autumntthompson) April 17, 2023