Frank Ocean Coachella 2023: the best memes and reactions

Frank Ocean performed live for the first time since 2017 at Coachella and the reactions did not disappoint.

Frank Ocean made his big comeback in the form of the headline spot at Coachella Festival in Palm Springs, California.

Despite coming on almost an hour late, the singer performed hits including 'Nights', 'Godspeed' and 'Novacane' to the excited crowd.

Many fans of the singer took to social media to voice their thoughts on Ocean's set - including the news that it wasn't available on livestream, to the curfew - meaning the performance ended earlier than expected.