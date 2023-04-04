How to watch Frank Ocean's Coachella performance
4 April 2023, 14:20
Frank Ocean is headlining Coachella, and here's how you can watch the whole thing!
Coachella 2023 is mere weeks away, and none other than Frank Ocean is headlining Sunday night's main stage.
The 'Lost' singer hasn't performed for six years since doing a festival circuit back in 2017, but he is ready for a comeback show on one of the world's most iconic stages.
So, how can I watch Frank Ocean's set? Here's all the deets on the livestream below.
-
When is Frank Ocean performing at Coachella 2023?
Frank Ocean is headlining Sunday night at Coachella - which means he will take to the stage on April 16 and 23.
Bjork is likely to be headlining the second stage as Ocean takes the stage.
So far the time that he is performing hasn't been announced, but it will be around 11pm-1am PST.
-
How can I watch Frank Ocean's Coachella performance?
Luckily for everyone not attending Coachella this year - YouTube will be streaming the whole thing.
All six stages will be live streamed via their YouTube channel, which will ensure you won't miss a thing across the festival.
The event kicks off at 4pm PT (midnight British Summer Time) on the Friday of each weekend and will continue on the Saturday and Sunday too.
-
What do we know about Frank Ocean's headlining set?
So far, we don't know much about Frank's Coachella set.
There has been rumours that he will be singing previously unreleased music, but nothing is confirmed.
This hasn't stopped fans from speculating over the performance though!
FRANK OCEAN ALBUM ANNOUNCEMENT AT COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/KNvyeCc1jX— Casey4pf (@casey_4pf) April 3, 2023
crazy to think we’ll probably be hearing some new frank ocean within the next few weeks. bc no way that mf is doing coachella without dropping SOMETHING right?— lord fredo of house caliber (@fredo_mov) March 29, 2023
-
Who else is performing at Coachella 2023?
Frank Ocean is performing on the Sunday, but Bad Bunny will be headlining on Friday and K-Pop group BLACKPINK making their debut on Saturday on the main stage.
Other artists performing include Calvin Harris, Kaytranada and GloRilla.