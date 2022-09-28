Frank Ocean new album 2022: release date, rumours, tracklist and more
28 September 2022, 12:32
Is Frank Ocean dropping a new album soon? Here's all we know about the suspected new release.
Frank Ocean fans have been waiting for what feels like a lifetime for some new tracks, but there is strong speculation that he will drop a new project soon.
Ocean hasn't dropped an album since 2016's Blonde, and if he were to drop an album soon, it would perfectly coincide with his headline gig at Coachella in 2023.
The 34-year-old singer hasn't officially confirmed the news of the new album, however there are strong rumours and suspicion that he will announce it soon.
Here's all we know so far about Frank Ocean's long-awaited third album.
Listening to Blond is not enough, I need Frank Ocean to sit down with me and explain every bar from the album— someday this war’s gonna end (@lonwabss) September 22, 2022
-
What is the release date for Frank Ocean's new album?
So far, there is no confirmed date for his new album release.
One fan on Reddit has theorised that his album will come out on September 30, as his last two albums have been released July 10, 2012 and August 20, 2016.
Therefore, his fans are theorising that the album will be coming shortly.
-
What are the rumours around Frank Ocean's new album?
Fans started speculating that Frank Ocean would be dropping new music soon after he cleared out and blanked his entire Instagram feed.
On September 26, Ocean deleted all of his posts, and all that remains is his profile picture and his name in the bio.
This led fans to believe that he is dropping new music soon, as this is commonplace for an artist as they start a new musical era.
-
Is there a tracklist?
There is not a track list so far for his rumoured upcoming album, however when a track list is revealed this page will be updated.
-
What will it be called?
So far, there has been no indication of an album title for his third project.
His other two albums are titled Channel Orange and Blonde, and we can only anticipate what his new project will be called.
-
Are there any features on Frank Ocean's new album?
Previously, Frank has collaborated with Earl Sweatshirt, Andre 3000 and John Mayer among others.
Fans have been speculating on who may feature on the new album, with artists like Kali Uchis, The Weeknd and SZA being spoken about.
Omar Apollo and Frank Ocean are close pals, so a collab between these two may come into fruition.