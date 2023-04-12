Frank Ocean Coachella 2023 setlist: songs, rumours & more

What will Frank Ocean perform at Coachella 2023? The elusive R&B singer is headlining the iconic festival on April 16 and 23.

Frank Ocean fans, the time is upon us - the singer is finally headlining Coachella across two weekends in April, marking his first live performances since 2017.

The 'Thinkin Bout You' hitmaker, born Christopher Edwin Breaux, was originally set to headline the iconic music event in 2020, but the festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank's most recent album, Blonde, dropped back in 2016, with his debut offering, Channel Orange, emerging four years prior to that in 2012.

Frank Ocean is heading Coachella! Picture: Getty

Since Blonde, Ocean has also dropped ten non-album singles, including fan-favourite 'Chanel', so you lucky Coachella-goers are certainly in for a treat! (Don't worry, here's how you can watch Frank's performance from home if you didn't get tickets.)

It's also strongly speculated that the singer could be dropping some new music to coincide with his hotly-anticipated headline slot, with some fans even claiming they heard him soundchecking unreleased material ahead of the first weekend of Coachella.

While his official setlist is yet to be revealed, we can take some inspiration from his last live performance in August 2017 at Flow Festival in Helsinki, Finland while as wait...