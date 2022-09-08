Fetty Wap 'spotted in prison' as alleged photo of rapper leaks online

This new picture comes after he plead guilty to a drug charge in the US.

Fetty Wap has been spotted in a US jail after a picture and three other inmates was leaked online.

He is currently in prison after breaking his bail conditions since being accused of threatening to kill a man, and is also awaiting further sentencing on a drug charge.

The 'Trap Queen' rapper was detained last year after being accused of trafficking class A drugs in a ring.

Fetty Wap is known for his song 'Trap Queen'. Picture: Getty Images

Despite pleading guilty to the charges in August 2022, his sentencing date has yet to be confirmed.

It is unclear where the image was taken, however the men are wearing prison scrubs and the caption announced it was a 'new photo' on Twitter.

Fans were quick to comment on the new image of the 31-year-old, with one saying "I wondered where he was."

Fetty Wap might’ve had the biggest fall off in history… From hit after hit after hit to prison is crazy b — P💖 (@CrownedPrince__) September 7, 2022

Fetty has been in multiple legal battles during his career. Picture: Getty Images

Another said: "Damn. Just a few years ago he was the hottest rapper in game and now he's in prison", pointing out his legal issues.

The rapper has been in legal trouble multiple times during his career, including accusations of assault, defamation, drink driving and reckless endangerment.

He faces up to five years in jail in addition to the current time he is locked up for breaking his bail agreements.