Eminem leaks his own phone number to talk to fans during lockdown

26 May 2020, 17:10

Eminem shocks fans as he shares his number on Instagram
Eminem shocks fans as he shares his number on Instagram. Picture: Getty

International Hip-Hop star Eminem has shared his own phone number with fans to interact with him during lockdown.

Eminem has recently leaked his own number so he can get in touch with his real supporters. The 47-year-old rapper recently launched a new campaign to directly interact with his fans.

On Monday (May 25) Em took to Instagram to invite fans to reach out and message him, wile leaking his number on Instagram.

In the post, the Detroit rapper used his 2000 hit "Stan" to spark a movement online, while reflecting one of his first albums.

The rapper shared his number in honour of the 20th anniversary for his Marshall Mathers LP which went down on May 23rd.

Taking to Instagram, Em shared artwork from his "Stan" music video, with the song playing over it.

"Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy," he writes, alluding to the classic track. He continued "Text me, ill hit you back."

Em then dropped his number "313-666-7440". His fans ushered to his comment section with excitement.

One fan wrote "One of the greats songs" while another wrote "Stan 4ever🙏".

However, this is not the only fan interaction Eminem is planning on.

On Wednesday (May 27) Em will be attending an online listening session for the Marshal Mathers LP, where he'll be answering his fans questions.

