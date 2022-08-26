DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy 'GOD DID' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown to the song 'GOD DID' from DJ Khaled's latest album.

DJ Khaled just dropped his latest album 'GOD DID' after months of anticipation for the new release.

The second track from the project is indeed the title track, and has none other than five features, and comes in at over eight minutes long.

Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy all feature on the track, and it is among one of the more hyped from the release.

DJ Khaled new album 'God Did' 2022: tracklist, features, songs & more

DJ Khaled has released his new album. . Picture: Getty Images

People have been talking about Jay-Z's verse on the song, and he even shouts out UK rapper Giggs in the lyrics.

"I see a lot of Hov in Giggs", he explains, meaning that Jay-Z sees himself in the UK artist. Jay-Z's nickname 'Hov' has been used for years to describe the rapper.

DJ Khaled feat. Kanye West and Eminem 'Use This Gospel (Remix)' lyrics meaning explained

Here's more broken-down lyrics to 'GOD DID' below.

How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? / Huh I count three, me, Ye and Rih

In this section of Jay-Z's verse, he recognises the success of artists Kanye West and Rihanna, who Jay is calling billionaires under the influence of Roc Nation.

Possibly, this is also an evolution from a line that Jay-Z raps on Drake's song 'Pound Cake': “I’ve done made more millionaires than the lotto did. Dame made millions, Biggs made millions Ye made millions, Just made millions Lyor made millions, Cam made millions”

Jay-Z, Big Sean, Yo Gotti and DJ Khaled pictured in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Please forgive me / God did

In Rick Ross' verse, he is referring to his own album - titled God Forgives, I Don't, which was released in 2012.

The overarching theme to this song is forgiveness and second chances, so this reference and lyric encapsulates it perfectly.

Here are the lyrics to Jay-Z's verse on 'GOD DID'.

Hov did

Please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did

Nobody touched the billi' until Hov did

How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh

I count three, me, Ye and Rih

Bron's a Roc boy, so four, technically (Woo)

I left the dope game with my record clean, huh

I turned the cocaína into champagne, huh

I cleaned up la madrina with the same soap, huh

Me and Loro talk 'bout how we slang dope, huh

Now the weed in stores, can you believe this, Ty?

I put my hustle onto Forbes, can you believe this guy?

Then we said, "F*ck it," and took the dope public

Out the mud, they gotta face you now, you can't make up this s***

Judge it how you judge it, say we goin' corporate

Nah, we just corner boys with the corner office

I'm at the cap table, what the splits is?

Not that cap table, boy, we live this

Breezy what the business is

We pushin' Fenty like Fentanyl, the s**t is all legitimate (Woo)

E was down ten for this

We just got his ten back then went back like, "Where the interests is?"

Em light up the O3

We let y'all do the zazas, OG for the OGs

Some new n***** out of pocket, talkin' exotic

You barely been in the Baham— (Haha) that's another topic

Monogram in my pocket off the red carpet

You see the face I made that night, s*** is that shockin'

Odds wasn't great, we even be alive

Gotta be crazy to y'all n*****, we surprised

S*** is too much how we grew up (Grew up)

S*** don't even feel real to us (Damn)

OG sold to those, you called kingpin

If those your drug lords, then who are we then?

Hov is a real n**** dream

My only goal, to make a real n**** feel seen

Sometimes, it make a fake n**** hate life

Never my intention, the consequences of my way of life

The way we used to play with life

I'm now careful with the sentences, them only jail bars I like (Woo)

I never wanted to be the state custodian (Come on)

The laws of draconian (Come on, Hov)

For those who married to the life (Come on), it's holy matrimony and (Come on)

Somehow, I'll out-fox every box they'll try to throw me in (Come on)

With great ceremony and

Folk and nem told me how highly Caddy spoke of him

And bloke and 'nem from London, Harold Road, Weston Inn

I be speakin' to the souls of men

Those of them willin' to die for the existence that this cold world has chose for them

Kickin' snow off a frozen Timb (Woo)

Back and forth on this turnpike, really took a toll on 'em

Lot of fallen soldiers on these roads of sin

For those who make the laws, I'ma always have smoke for them

I got lawyers like shooters

Workin' pro bono for him as a favor 'cause I throw them Ms

In memory of Teelo

I pray none of your people die over jailphones again

All this pain from the outside, inspired all this growth within

So new planes gettin' broken in

Highest elevation of the self

They done f****** around and gave the right n**** wealth

These ain't songs, these are hymns 'cause I'm him

It's the Psalm 151, this New Testament

The book of Hov (The book of Hov)

Jesus turned water to wine, for Hov, it just took a stove

You never know how this s**** could go

Me and Biggs probably got too big if they ain't book that load (What's up Hoffa?)

Hindsight is 20/20

Though he's gettin' plenty money, lookin' back now this s*** is funny

I just got a million off a sync

Without riskin' a million years tryna get it out the sink (Woo)

Hov big

They said they don't know me internationally, n***** on the road did

I see a lot of Hov in Giggs

Me and Meek could never beef, I freed that n**** from a whole bid

Hov did

Next time we have a discussion who the G.O.A.T., you donkeys know this

Forgive me, that's my passion talkin' (Haha)

Sometimes I feel like Farrakhan (Haha) talkin' to Mike Wallace (Haha)

I think y'all should keep quiet

Breaks my heart (Haha)

God did