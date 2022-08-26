DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy 'GOD DID' lyrics meaning explained
26 August 2022, 15:58 | Updated: 26 August 2022, 16:45
Here's a breakdown to the song 'GOD DID' from DJ Khaled's latest album.
DJ Khaled just dropped his latest album 'GOD DID' after months of anticipation for the new release.
The second track from the project is indeed the title track, and has none other than five features, and comes in at over eight minutes long.
Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy all feature on the track, and it is among one of the more hyped from the release.
People have been talking about Jay-Z's verse on the song, and he even shouts out UK rapper Giggs in the lyrics.
"I see a lot of Hov in Giggs", he explains, meaning that Jay-Z sees himself in the UK artist. Jay-Z's nickname 'Hov' has been used for years to describe the rapper.
Here's more broken-down lyrics to 'GOD DID' below.
How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? / Huh I count three, me, Ye and Rih
In this section of Jay-Z's verse, he recognises the success of artists Kanye West and Rihanna, who Jay is calling billionaires under the influence of Roc Nation.
Possibly, this is also an evolution from a line that Jay-Z raps on Drake's song 'Pound Cake': “I’ve done made more millionaires than the lotto did. Dame made millions, Biggs made millions Ye made millions, Just made millions Lyor made millions, Cam made millions”
Please forgive me / God did
In Rick Ross' verse, he is referring to his own album - titled God Forgives, I Don't, which was released in 2012.
The overarching theme to this song is forgiveness and second chances, so this reference and lyric encapsulates it perfectly.
Here are the lyrics to Jay-Z's verse on 'GOD DID'.
Hov did
Please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did
Nobody touched the billi' until Hov did
How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh
I count three, me, Ye and Rih
Bron's a Roc boy, so four, technically (Woo)
I left the dope game with my record clean, huh
I turned the cocaína into champagne, huh
I cleaned up la madrina with the same soap, huh
Me and Loro talk 'bout how we slang dope, huh
Now the weed in stores, can you believe this, Ty?
I put my hustle onto Forbes, can you believe this guy?
Then we said, "F*ck it," and took the dope public
Out the mud, they gotta face you now, you can't make up this s***
Judge it how you judge it, say we goin' corporate
Nah, we just corner boys with the corner office
I'm at the cap table, what the splits is?
Not that cap table, boy, we live this
Breezy what the business is
We pushin' Fenty like Fentanyl, the s**t is all legitimate (Woo)
E was down ten for this
We just got his ten back then went back like, "Where the interests is?"
Em light up the O3
We let y'all do the zazas, OG for the OGs
Some new n***** out of pocket, talkin' exotic
You barely been in the Baham— (Haha) that's another topic
Monogram in my pocket off the red carpet
You see the face I made that night, s*** is that shockin'
Odds wasn't great, we even be alive
Gotta be crazy to y'all n*****, we surprised
S*** is too much how we grew up (Grew up)
S*** don't even feel real to us (Damn)
OG sold to those, you called kingpin
If those your drug lords, then who are we then?
Hov is a real n**** dream
My only goal, to make a real n**** feel seen
Sometimes, it make a fake n**** hate life
Never my intention, the consequences of my way of life
The way we used to play with life
I'm now careful with the sentences, them only jail bars I like (Woo)
I never wanted to be the state custodian (Come on)
The laws of draconian (Come on, Hov)
For those who married to the life (Come on), it's holy matrimony and (Come on)
Somehow, I'll out-fox every box they'll try to throw me in (Come on)
With great ceremony and
Folk and nem told me how highly Caddy spoke of him
And bloke and 'nem from London, Harold Road, Weston Inn
I be speakin' to the souls of men
Those of them willin' to die for the existence that this cold world has chose for them
Kickin' snow off a frozen Timb (Woo)
Back and forth on this turnpike, really took a toll on 'em
Lot of fallen soldiers on these roads of sin
For those who make the laws, I'ma always have smoke for them
I got lawyers like shooters
Workin' pro bono for him as a favor 'cause I throw them Ms
In memory of Teelo
I pray none of your people die over jailphones again
All this pain from the outside, inspired all this growth within
So new planes gettin' broken in
Highest elevation of the self
They done f****** around and gave the right n**** wealth
These ain't songs, these are hymns 'cause I'm him
It's the Psalm 151, this New Testament
The book of Hov (The book of Hov)
Jesus turned water to wine, for Hov, it just took a stove
You never know how this s**** could go
Me and Biggs probably got too big if they ain't book that load (What's up Hoffa?)
Hindsight is 20/20
Though he's gettin' plenty money, lookin' back now this s*** is funny
I just got a million off a sync
Without riskin' a million years tryna get it out the sink (Woo)
Hov big
They said they don't know me internationally, n***** on the road did
I see a lot of Hov in Giggs
Me and Meek could never beef, I freed that n**** from a whole bid
Hov did
Next time we have a discussion who the G.O.A.T., you donkeys know this
Forgive me, that's my passion talkin' (Haha)
Sometimes I feel like Farrakhan (Haha) talkin' to Mike Wallace (Haha)
I think y'all should keep quiet
Breaks my heart (Haha)
God did