Diddy's network brutally claps back at Eminem’s diss in leaked song

Diddy's music network Revolt has slammed Eminem, after the rapper dissed the channel in a leaked song.

Eminem's verse in the leaked song included a few jabs at the media, including Diddy's Revolt – where his rival Joe Budden's hosts a 'State Of Culture' podcast.

In the leaked verse, Em raps the lyrics:

"Shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck Revolt/ Y’all are like a f**ked up remote/ Now I get it why our buttons broke/ Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne"

Revolt did not hold back in they response and went full throttle with their clap back. "F*ck you too Eminem," Revolt responded on both Twitter and Instagram.

"Back to our regularly scheduled program," they originally captioned their IG post with an emoji of a Black fist. Later, Revolt changed the caption to "Now back to our movement".

The initial diss from Em has been suspected to be sparked by Joe Budden dissing him on State Of Culture.

Following Revolt's tweet, Joe Budden, who hosts State Of The Culture on Revolt, tweeted, "Joe loves everybody."

Joe loves everybody! — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 22, 2020

