Big Sean fans upset over his alleged miscarriage with Jhené Aiko. Picture: Getty

Rapper Big Sean has opened up about suffering an alleged miscarriage with singer Jhené Aiko in a new song.

By Tiana Williams

Big Sean dropped his new single "Deep Reverence" from his highly-anticipated new album Detroit 2. The 32-year-old rapper addressed topics that were weighing heavy on his heart, on the song.

The track features a special posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle - who passed away after being shot outside his store Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles.

Fans took to social media to express their love for Nipsey's verse and also reacted to Sean addressing his beef with Kendrick Lamar on the track.

Talking about his beef with Kendrick, Sean raps the lyrics: "After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick/It wasn't even no real issues there to begin with"

"Lack of communication and wrong information/From people fueled by their ego, it's like mixin' flames with diesel".

In the same verse, Sean also opens up about an unfortunate experience he went through, revealing he "lost a baby".

Fans presume the rapper is referring to Jhené Aiko allegedly having a miscarriage.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko dated 2016 to 2019. Picture: Getty

Sean raps: "Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not takin'/Probably why the sh*t with me get crazy and we lost a baby"

"And everybody around me think I'm the one/But we all just one of ones," the Detroit rapper spits on the track.

It is not clear whether Big Sean is talking about suffering a miscarriage with Aiko, however fans presume so as they have been romantically linked for a while.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko dated from February 2016 to March 2019. Despite their break up, the pair have been spotted together on several occasions, and even hinted at getting married.

Fans were upset to hear the news that the pair went through such a traumatic experience and took to social media to wish them well.

See fans reaction's to Sean's lyrics below.

Oh my god Jhene Aiko and Big Sean lost a baby...my heart hurts for them — 𝓡𝓲𝓼𝓮 𝓯𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓒𝓻𝓲𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓪𝓵 (@W0817_S0525) August 25, 2020

hearing that Jhené Aiko & Big Sean lost a baby just ruined my whole week😥 — alyshia✨ (@Alyshiaaa_) August 25, 2020

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean having a miscarriage is the worst news I’ve heard in a while — don (@itsDonL) August 25, 2020

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko lost a baby and I couldn’t even imagine how hard that was for them. Respect people’s decision to disappear for a while, we’re all human. 🙏🏼 — JennyJennJen. (@JennDeLaCreme) August 25, 2020

