Big Sean new album 'Detroit 2': 2020 release date, songs, tracklist & more
25 August 2020, 16:09
Sean Don is dropping his fifth studio LP.
Over three years since the release of his last solo record, Big Sean has announced his fifth studio album, Detroit 2.
The lead single from the new album, 'Deep Reverence' featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, dropped just before the album in anticipation for its release, and fans can't wait to hear what else is in store.
Detroit 2 is a follow-up to Sean's 2012 mixtape, Detroit, which was named after his beloved home city.
-
When is Big Sean's album new dropping?
Big Sean announced his new album, Detroit 2, will be released on Friday 4th September, 2020.
"My fifth album #Detroit2 September 4th," he posted on Instagram alongside the album's artwork.
-
What songs are on Big Sean's new album?
So far, only one song has been released from the album.
The album's lead single, 'Deep Reverence' featuring Nipsey Hussle, dropped a week before the album's release.
"DEEP REVERENCE TONIGHT! Let’s GO! @nipseyhussle 🏁💙🙏🏾🌍
#TheMarathonContinues #Detroit2," he wrote on Instagram ahead of its release.
Last year, Big Sean released a number of standalone singles, including 'Single Again' featuring Jhené Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign, 'Overtime' and 'Bezerk' with A$AP Ferg.
-
What is the name of Big Sean's album?
The title of Big Sean's new album is Detroit 2 - an ode to his roots.
Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, was raised in Detroit, Michigan, by his mother and grandmother.
"Detroit to me it’s home, but I feel like it’s more than just a city, you know? It’s fa real a mentality," he said in the trailer for his new album.
"What’s crazy is the things I thought would destroy me came full circle to fuel me."
"I been going back listening to music that impacted me growing up," he added. "Songs that I hear on the radio every day, but I didn't even realize it was only popping in Detroit."
-
Who features on Big Sean's new album?
The late Nipsey Hussle features on album's single 'Deep Reverence', while his frequent collaborator and on-off girlfriend Jhené Aiko features on his 2019 song 'Single Again.
Back in 2017, Sean dropped a collaborative mixtape with Metro Boomin, so could he be producing some joints on the album?