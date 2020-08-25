Big Sean new album 'Detroit 2': 2020 release date, songs, tracklist & more

Sean Don is dropping his fifth studio LP.

Over three years since the release of his last solo record, Big Sean has announced his fifth studio album, Detroit 2.

The lead single from the new album, 'Deep Reverence' featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, dropped just before the album in anticipation for its release, and fans can't wait to hear what else is in store.

Detroit 2 is a follow-up to Sean's 2012 mixtape, Detroit, which was named after his beloved home city.

Sean Don is dropping his fifth studio LP, 'Detroit 2'. Picture: Instagram