Alicia Keys ft. Swae Lee - LALA lyrics explained

Alicia Keys is known for her incredible vocals which is often matched with her skilful piano playing.

The talented singer broke out on the scene in 2001, with her debut album 'Songs In A Minor' and has been making waves ever since.

Here are the meaning behind the lyrics of her hit track LALA, featuring Swae Lee.

Skin like whiskey (Whiskey) She's cold like on the rocks (Rocks) - The lyrics compare a persons skin colour to whiskey, which is more often a dark brown. The reference "on the rocks" is often used for spirit that is only accompanied by ice.

Bought you Louis, Fendi, etcetera - Swae Lee brags about buying designer items for someone, such a Louis Vuitton and Fendi.

Love out of this world, out of this nebula - A nebula refers to the gas and dust that exists between stars.

Trying to fight it would be so ridiculous - Here, the singer refers to the love described in the song.

Someone watching would be so jealous - The love described is so incredible it would make others jealous.