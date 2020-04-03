Alicia Keys reveals she was "manipulated" into "provocative" photoshoot aged 19

Alicia Keys released her memoirs 'More Myself' on 31st March 2020. Picture: Getty

Alicia Keys has released an autobiography called 'More Myself' where she's detailed some of her toughest times.

Alicia Keys has opened up about a painful experience she went through at the beginning of her career when she claims she was "manipulated" into a "provocative" photoshoot aged just 19.

In her new book 'More Myself', Keys retells the story in great detail and admits that the whole experience felt "sleazy" and would never have been allowed to happen had her manager been there.

Alicia Keys has released an autobiography called 'More Myself'. Picture: Getty

Telling the story of the incident, which occured back in 2000, Keys says, “When I emerge from the dressing room, there’s just the two of us on set. 'Open up your shirt a little,' he directs while firing off a flurry of camera snaps. My spirit is screaming that something is wrong, that this feels sleazy. But my protests, lodged in the back of my throat, can’t make their way out. 'Pull the top of your jeans down a bit in the front,’ he urges. If I say no, what doors will be closed to me? I swallow my misgivings, tuck my thumb between the denim and my skin, and obey.”

Keys goes on to say, “This isn’t about me showing some skin, which I’ll do on my own terms, for my own purposes, in the coming years. It’s about feeling manipulated. It’s about being objectified.”

She continues, “I am beyond embarrassed, ashamed that I’ve sold part of myself ... Had Jeff [Keys’ manager] been in there, he would’ve voiced what I couldn’t at the time: Hell no. Close that shirt. Take your hand off your tit. And you’re not going to yank down your jeans.”

Alicia Keys is one of the world's most popular singer/songwriters. Picture: Getty

Alicia Keys has chosen not to name the photographer or the publication he was working for. The 'Falling' singer released her autobiography 'More Myself' on 31st March.

