XXXTentacion’s mother posts touching Billie Eilish tribute on death anniversary

19 June 2020, 17:21

XXXTentacion's mother shares touching Billie Eilish tribute on Instagram. Picture: Getty

It has been two years since the world lost XXXTentacion. On his death anniversary, his mother shared a touching tribute on Instagram.

XXXTentacion was sadly fatally shot during a robbery two years ago on June 18th. The 20-year-old rappers legacy still lives on through his son and through his music.

XXXTentacion's son Gekyume is his "twin" in adorable new photo

Many fans, friends and family have paid tribute to the "Moonlight" rapper on his 2nd death anniversary, including his mother.

On Thursday (Jun 18) X's mother Cleopatra Bernard, shared a touching video of Billie Eilish performing a song, dedicated to her son.

Bernard kept her post short and sweet as the emotions are overwhelming, after spending two full years without her baby boy.

"This song captured every emotion," wrote Cleopatra Bernard, sharing international pop star Eilish's heartbreaking performance.

Eilish sang the lyrics ""Our time is up/Your eyes are shut/I won't get to tell you what I needed you to know/It's dark enough"

"The moonlight doesn't show/And all my love could never bring you home," in the clip.

View this post on Instagram

💔

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

In a second post dedicated to her son, Bernard posted a heartbreak emoji along with a beautiful photo of X performing.

Our thoughts are with the fans, family and friends of XXXTentacion. Rest in Power.

