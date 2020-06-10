Wretch 32's father, 62, tasered by police in shocking video

Wretch 32 has shared footage of his 62-year-old father being tasered by police. Picture: Getty/Instagram

U.K rapper Wretch 32 has shared a video of his 62-year-old father being tasered by police on social media. The rapper and his father has spoken out on police brutality.

North-London rapper Wretch 32, and his father, Millard Scott, has spoken about the lack of progression on "police brutality" in the UK.

This came after Wretch shared footage of his 62-year-old father father being Tasered by police.

The "Don't Go" rapper shared a police body cam video on Instagram yesterday (Jun 9) of Millard Scott falling downstairs after being Tasered by officers in North London, back in April.

During an interview on ITV News, Mr Scott, 62, said he believed he would not have been Tasered if he were white.

"I'm lucky to be alive,"’ Millard Scott told ITV, who still walks with limp, almost two months later.

Millard added "The only people who have invaded our space are the Metropolitan Police. The only people who seem to ignore the guidelines put out there are the Metropolitan Police. It seems at this moment in time we are being singled out and targeted."

The video Wretch 32, real name Jermaine Scott, captioned the shocking video "This is how the police think they can treat a 62 year old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad."

The body cam footage shows Mr Scott falling down the stairs after an officer is heard to warn: "Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are."

Wretch 32 captions the body cam video with an important message. Picture: Instagram

Officers then proceeded to ask if he is OK and told Millard to keep still, a distressed woman can be heard saying: "They've Tasered him."

Wretch 32 told ITV News that there has been "no progression" of police brutality in the U.K and he now warns his own children to be wary of the police.

The rapper said: "I've grown up in a household with a dad and uncle and I've watched them fight against police brutality. I'm 35 now and I have to have the same conversation with my children that my father and grandfather had with me.That means there's no progression."

Wretch 32 and his father speak out against police brutality on ITV News. Picture: Getty

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "As officers entered the premises, a man came downstairs and started moving towards an officer suddenly. He was ordered to remain where he was but continued towards officers who, after several warnings, deployed a Taser.

"The man was not arrested, but was assessed by the London Ambulance Service at the scene. He did not require further medical treatment.Officers from the North Area Command Unit have liaised with the family to discuss any concerns they have about the incident.

"The incident, including body worn footage, has been reviewed by the Met's directorate of professional standards and no indication of misconduct has been identified."

The Met Police has responded to the incident, claiming their review had found "no indication of misconduct".

A spokesman for the force said officers went to the property as part of "a long-running operation to tackle drugs supply linked to serious violence".

Wretch 32 says there's been "no progression" in regards to police brutality in the U.K. Picture: Getty

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan acted swiftly on the matter and called for an urgent investigation by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Khan described the incident as "distressing", and added: "It is absolutely vital that our police service retains the trust of the communities it serves."

The news of the unfortunate incident comes amid worldwide protests against racism, inequality and police brutality, following the death of George Floyd.

In the U.K, thousands of people have attended peaceful protest to fight for injustice on behalf of Floyd, and highlight racism in Britain.