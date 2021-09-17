Tyga hits back at Nikita Dragun for 'exposing' DM he sent her

The rapper has responded to social media star Nikita, leaking a DM he had sent to her on Instagram.

Tyga became the topic of conversation all over social media after Nikita Dragun exposed Instagram DMs that the rapper had sent her.

On Thursday (Sept 16) the 'Taste' rapper caught wind of Nikita's video – where she leaked a screenshot of him sending her a message on Instagram.

Nikita Dragun – a transgender social media star – attempted to 'expose' Tyga by leaking their DMs. Picture: Instagram/@nikitadragun

The drama kicked off on Wednesday night, when Nikita – a transgender social media influencer—released the music video for her new song “D*ck.”

In the music video, she has leaked screenshots of DMs and texts she's received from cis men in the celebrity realm.

Tyga caught wind of Nikita's video where she tried to 'expose' him and responded on Twitter. Picture: Getty

The video included a screenshot of Tyga's message that he had sent Nikita. The rapper's display picture and verified check in on screen next to the DM that simply reads: “Text me".

The message is then followed by a phone number that is covered by the word “d*ck.” Fans immediately took to social media in shock, as the DM suggested Tyga had tried to shoot his shot at Nikita.

One fan even directly tagged Tyga in a screenshot of the post on Twitter, asking for an explanation.

The artist claimed the message was strictly professional, and questioned why Nikita would insinuate otherwise.

Tyga uploaded a screenshot of the DM Nikita posted and wrote: "My company shot and directed a music video for her a while back that never dropped .Not sure why she added my likeness to this."

Tyga responds to Nikita leaking his DM. Picture: Twitter/@Tyga

In another tweet, the rapper wrote: "Ladies and gentlemen clout kills".

The video has proven to be quite problematic as Asian Doll also slammed Nikita over the video, which included a photo of her wearing an similar outfit to Nikita's.

“Y’all wearing sh*t that I already wore,” Nikita raps on the track.

The 'First Off' rapstress hit back at Nikita in a transphobic rant on Twitter, where she continuously misgendered Nikita.

Asian Doll received backlash for her tweets, leading her to deactivate her Twitter account.