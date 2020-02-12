Tupac film depicting rapper "faking his own death" is being created

A new Tupac film will explore a conspiracy that the rapper is still alive, hiding in New Mexico. Picture: Getty

A new film is being made, exploring the possibility that Tupac faked his own death and is living in New Mexico. Find out more here...

Tupac death conspiracies are still emerging years on from his death, after being killed in Las Vegas back in 1996. However, a film is being made to explore the possibility of the rapper faking his own death.

According to Las Vegas' KTNV Channel 13, filmmaker Rick Boss is creating a movie based on the possibility of the late West Coast rapper faking his own death.

Rick Boss's film '2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC' wil reportedly reenact the events of the 1996 Las Vegas shooting.

It will also display Tupac's escape plot from University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where Pac later passed. The scene will include a body double and a relocating to New Mexico.

Boss told KTNW "This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico [and] getting protection from the Navajo tribe," the filmmaker explains.

Filmmaker Boss claims that when Tupac arrived in Las Vegas for fight night, he was warned that there was a planned hit on him.

He believes that's when the escape plan was made, including a body double being planted in Suge Knight's BMW vehicle. Tupac then "allegedly" planned aerial exit from Vegas.

"When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport," said Boss. "So you can't travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state" he continued.

Boss added that FBI agents can't legally go onto tribal land without the tribal council's permission, which is why Tupac apparently escaped to Navajo land in New Mexico.

While the story seems far-fetched, with no real evidence, Boss claims that he got insider information from Pac's family and inner circle.

"You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story but this is not a fiction," Boss said. "This is facts through certain people I know."

Richard Garcia is set to play Tupac in the movie. Despite the plot of the story, Garcia believes that the late rapper did die in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 1996.

In regards to Tupac's death, Garcia said "he's gone but he lives on," he said. "Like you said, like his mother (the late Afeni Shakur) said, he lives on through all of us and through our memories and through our hearts and through our tribute."

Boss revealed that he wants he Tupac fans to see the film and decide whether they believe the conspiracy or not.. The filmmaker hopes to have it ready for a 2021 release.