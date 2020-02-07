Tupac fans slam "disrespectful" Trippie Redd for photoshopping himself into photo with the late rapper

Tupac fans were left unimpressed with Trippie Redd's photoshopped picture. Picture: Getty

Fans of the 'California Love' rapper were left unimpressed by Trippie Redd's latest move.

Trippie Redd is facing heat after sharing a photoshopped picture of himself alongside the late Tupac Shakur.

The Soundcloud rapper, 20, posted an edited photo showing of the pair sitting next to each other in a car wearing similar outfits. Tupac stares into the camera while Trippie gives a side-eye.

However, some fans of the rap legend have slammed Trippie and labelled him "disrespectful" for putting himself in the image, which was taken on the night of Pac's fatal shooting.

Trippie Redd has been trolled on social media for photoshopping himself into a photo with Tupac. Picture: Instagram

"Complete disrespect," wrote one, while another echoed, "That ain’t it". One wrote, "Disrespectful," and another replied, "ikr he doesn’t deserve to be sitting next to the [goat]."

"Stop photo shopping yourself in pictures", said one, with another commenting, "You still have time to delete this... do the right thing."

In the image, Trippie has photoshopped himself over the face of Suge Knight, who was travelling alongside Tupac in the car on the night of that infamous Las Vegas shooting in 1996.

Meanwhile, Tupac fans were up in arms over a different matter last month after a questionable bronze statue of the 'California Love' rapper was erected in Dallas.

The monument was labelled a "joke" by fans who claimed it looks nothing like the rapper.