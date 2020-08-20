What are the allegations against Trey Songz and what has he said?

In light of Trey Songz recent sexual intimidation and sexual assault claims, many previous allegations have been resurfaced.

Trey Songz has recently been accused of sexual intimidation and sexual assault by popular socialite Celina Powell's friend, Aliza.

However, this is not the first time Trey Songz has been accused of displaying inappropriate sexual behaviour towards women.

Who Is Trey Songz? Trey Songz (born November 28, 1984) is an R&B singer from Petesburg, Virginia. The 27 year-old singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was signed to Atlantic Records in 2003 and released his debut album 'Gotta Make It' in 2005. Songz is mostly known for his hits 'Say Aah', 'Bottoms Up' and 'Slow Motion'. Trey Songz has one child, a boy called Noah, with an unknown woman. The artist, most known for his music, also has starred in several movies such as; Blood Brother, Baggage Claim, Texas Chainsaw, Preacher's Kid and more. For more on who Trey Songz is, click here.

What has Trey Songz said about the allegations made against him? Trey took to Twitter to deny the encounter, posting screenshots of the two messaging and captioning them "y'all stay ready to believe a bird." The singer then issues a statement on Aliza's accusations, writing: “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life." I kno y’all looking for them trey songz screenshots 👀 lmao here ya go pic.twitter.com/EjvFisdNwq — #LakerGang Gang Gang (@that323life) August 19, 2020 Trey denies urinating on Aliza but has not denied that they slept together. The singer continued "I brush it off every time but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward". "None of that happened.” the singer reaffirmed.

What did Keke Palmer say about Trey Songz? Actress Keke Palmer, 26, accused Trey Songz of sexual intimidation after an uncomfortable sexual encounter on set for his music video to 'Pick up the Phone', back in 2017. Despite showing her non-willingness and actively denying to be in a scene with the singer, she felt pressured to be in it. Cameras were shooting at a party Trey hosted that Keke had attended. In an Instagram post, where she spoke up about what happened that night, Keke revealed she ran to a closet to hide, and called an Uber to leave. Keke Palmer claimed she was a victim of Trey Songz "sexual intimidation" back in 2017. Picture: Instagram Keke added that Trey found her and told her she didn't have to be in the video. Although she did not want to be in it following that experience, footage had been taken of her and put in the final cut of the music video. Pick Up the Phone features a clip of the actress sitting on a couch and taking a selfie as someone sings, “I palm her p**** like Keke / Like Keke, like Keke.” After seeing the clip, Keke took to Instagram to explain why she was uncomfortable that night and why she did not approve of being in the video. “This is preposterous,” she wrote. “How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict." Actress Keke Palmer claimed she did not approve being in Trey Songz music video. Picture: Instagram Keke continued "Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time." "Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle” the star added. Keke went on to pursue legal action against Trey Songz in 2017. Clips from KekePalmer's Breakfast Club interview and Wendy Williams interview has resurfaced on Twitter since the new allegations have come about. See below. I remember when KeKe Palmer did this interview about Trey Songz a year or two ago. pic.twitter.com/oJ8lheHUj1 — JayJay Dailey (@JayJayDailey) August 19, 2020 keke palmer been told us trey songz uses his power to intimidate people but nahhh you guys didn’t want to listen pic.twitter.com/VEcCboMjS9 — 𝐝𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐢 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 | 𝐛𝐥𝐦 (@oopsdavidd) August 19, 2020