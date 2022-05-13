Travis Scott sued by woman claiming she suffered miscarriage at Astroworld

Shanazia Williamson is suing the Houston rapper for 'wrongful death' after she claimed she was 'trampled and crushed at the festival that resulted in the death of her unborn child'

Travis Scott is allegedly being sued by Shanazia Williamson for 'wrongful death' after she claims she suffered a miscarriage at Astroworld Festival on November 5th following the crowd surge that killed 10 people .

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in December, Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens found out they were expecting their first baby together just days before the festival begun.

"While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child" the suit reads.

"In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body".

Williamson and her husband Owens are suing Scott, the promoters of Live Nation and ScoreMore, security company Valle Services SMG, ASM Global, and the Harris County Sports and Convention corporation.

The sold-out festival, which had more than 50,000 in attendance, saw people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries.

Shortly after the incident, Scott sat down with Charlamagne The God about how he's coping since the tragedy and where he stands with the lawsuits.

"I've been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean" he said. "It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something".

He continued: "And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it".

When asked about how he has been coping since the tragedy, Scott replied: "I've been just been in a room, for a while, a lot of thoughts, luckily you have people around, you can bounce around ideas, but I've been doing this for such a long time, nothing like this ever happened".