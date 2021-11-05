Travis Scott 'Mafia' lyrics meaning explained

Travis Scott has surprised his fans with two new songs, titled “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The songs dropped the night before his third instalment of his Astroworld Fest begins.

Fans have been highly-anticipating new Travis music as the rapper has been teasing the release of his upcoming album 'Utopia'.

Twitter has reacted to the two tracks, with fans praising the rapper's flow and unique sound. Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to 'Mafia'.

Travis Scott releases two new tracks "Escape Plan" and "Mafia". Picture: Epic Records with Cactus Jack

"Custom the things, custom the wings/I had to custom the vibe, custom the link up" - Travis Scott

In the opening lyric to the song, Travis Scott flaunts that he is able to customise items, vibes and link ups.

The rapper suggests he likes exclusive things that are customised to his liking.

F**k sh*t up at the club, sh*t tucked/We be floatin' front to back, back to back, Bentley truck - Travis Scott

In this lyric, Travis gives a nod to his previous album Astroworld's track No Bystanders, where Sheck Wes chants “F**k the club up! F**k the club up!”

Travis Scott released his last album 'Astroworld' in 2018. Picture: Getty

"You come with two when it's late, know the brown one is my fav'/Then Mike Brown gon' walk you out (Walk you out)" - Travis Scott

In this bar, Travis Scott shouts out Mike Brown, who is Travis Scott’s head of security.

Mike Brown has been known to handle all situations where Travis wants a fan to be escorted on or off the stage.

"Me and my n***** show up, you know it's goin' down/You know I'ma bring a parade if I fall through this town today" - J. Cole

J. Cole raps the chorus of the track, letting his oppositions know that he and his team roll heavy in numbers.

See the full lyrics below.