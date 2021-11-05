Travis Scott 'Mafia' lyrics meaning explained
5 November 2021, 12:27 | Updated: 5 November 2021, 12:35
What are the lyrics to Travis Scott's song 'Mafia'? What do they mean?
Travis Scott has surprised his fans with two new songs, titled “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The songs dropped the night before his third instalment of his Astroworld Fest begins.
Fans have been highly-anticipating new Travis music as the rapper has been teasing the release of his upcoming album 'Utopia'.
Twitter has reacted to the two tracks, with fans praising the rapper's flow and unique sound. Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to 'Mafia'.
"Custom the things, custom the wings/I had to custom the vibe, custom the link up" - Travis Scott
In the opening lyric to the song, Travis Scott flaunts that he is able to customise items, vibes and link ups.
The rapper suggests he likes exclusive things that are customised to his liking.
F**k sh*t up at the club, sh*t tucked/We be floatin' front to back, back to back, Bentley truck - Travis Scott
In this lyric, Travis gives a nod to his previous album Astroworld's track No Bystanders, where Sheck Wes chants “F**k the club up! F**k the club up!”
"You come with two when it's late, know the brown one is my fav'/Then Mike Brown gon' walk you out (Walk you out)" - Travis Scott
In this bar, Travis Scott shouts out Mike Brown, who is Travis Scott’s head of security.
Mike Brown has been known to handle all situations where Travis wants a fan to be escorted on or off the stage.
"Me and my n***** show up, you know it's goin' down/You know I'ma bring a parade if I fall through this town today" - J. Cole
J. Cole raps the chorus of the track, letting his oppositions know that he and his team roll heavy in numbers.
See the full lyrics below.
What are the full lyrics to Travis Scott 'Mafia'?
[Verse 1: Travis Scott]
Custom the things, custom the wings
I had to custom the vibe, custom the link up
Cover the back of the lab, front cover magazine
Cover your eyes, cuddle up back of the V (Yeah)
Our chemistry, just like the trappers and fiends (Ooh)
Our misery really ain't nothin' to see
I gotta travel the V, I like to travel to heat (Ooh)
Bring out a bag of the weed
Did I tell you I got my own weed? I had a lot to achieve
Blew it out and I'm relieved, take it down, now you relieve
Rather you leave, then you go back out on me
Don't throw no daggers at me, you gotta shoot 'em at least
You know my Dodge supreme, I put in hours this week
Movin' at rapid speed, like it's a track, we meet
We got a timeless thing, we gotta find some Zs
[Chorus: Travis Scott]
F**k sh*t up at the club, sh*t tucked
We be floatin' front to back, back to back, Bentley truck
Back up, Bentley truck, city stuck, stuck, stuck
City up, up, back to back, fold up, fold up, fold up, trust
[Verse 2: Travis Scott]
Like it thick with a bounce, we all in the count
Wine bottles cost 'bout a couch, you on the way with the wave
Stacks in my pouch, you know it jump at the house
You come with two when it's late, know the brown one is my fav'
Then Mike Brown gon' walk you out (Walk you out)
Step by step, watch yourself
Cleaners got anything you might've left
I couldn't do none of this by myself
With MAFIA, they in the tuck
I gave you fifty to boost up your butt
I gave you the juice, you'd rather get buzzed
I tried to choose you, you'd rather go club
Know what to do, you rattled me up
Common denominator, we were steps from the diamond ages
Got a couple of vibrations
For the simulation, gotta re-up the hydration
[Chorus: J. Cole]
Me and my n***** show up, you know it's goin' down
You know I'ma bring a parade if I fall through this town today
Ain't even gotta check, you know we hardest n***** around
We still pourin' up for the n***** that can't be around today
[Interlude: Travis Scott]
Mm, mm, woah-ah, mm-mm
Woah, mm-mm, mm-mm
F**k sh*t up at the club (Ooh)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Drop down
Run around, run around
[Chorus: J. Cole]
Me and my n*****show up, you know it's goin' down
You know I'ma bring a parade if I fall through this town today
Ain't even gotta check, you know we hardest n***** around
We still pourin' up for the n***** that can't be around today