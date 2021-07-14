Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low: Retail price, pictures, release date, resell & more

14 July 2021, 14:05

Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low
Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low release.

Fans are excited for Travis Scott's upcoming collaboration with Nike on a crossover of the fragment design and the Jordan 1 low.

Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': release date, tracklist, features & more

The excitement has now heightened as both Kylie Jenner and Michael Jordan have been spotted wearing their own pair. Here's everything you need to know about the trainers.

Kylie Jenner was spotted in the unreleased Travis Scott x Fragment - Jordan 1 Low
Kylie Jenner was spotted in the unreleased Travis Scott x Fragment - Jordan 1 Low. Picture: Instagram

  1. When is the release date for the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low?

    The highly anticipated trainers are rumored to drop on August 13th, 2021.

  2. Where can you buy the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low?

    Official retailers for the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low are yet to be announced, however - previously Travis' trainer drops have been sold through raffles.

    Most major trainer retailers, as well as streetwear brands such as 'END. clothing' usually host limited edition trainer raffles.

    https://twitter.com/LaflameScott/status/1415025175041544192

  3. How much will the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low cost?

    The retail price for Travis upcoming drop is yet to be announced, however - the Jordan 1 Retro High Travis Scott that released in May 2019 retailed for $175.

    This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

  4. How much is the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low resale value?

    Whist the resale price for this particularly trainer is yet to be announced Travis Scott's colas usually resale for a high price.

    His Jordan Retro 1 currently resale for as high as £1,603.

    However, Travis' Jordan 6 Retro are currently available for as low as £300.

Travis is yet to be seen sporting the Jordan 1 Low's.

