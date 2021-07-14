Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low: Retail price, pictures, release date, resell & more
14 July 2021, 14:05
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low release.
Fans are excited for Travis Scott's upcoming collaboration with Nike on a crossover of the fragment design and the Jordan 1 low.
Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': release date, tracklist, features & more
The excitement has now heightened as both Kylie Jenner and Michael Jordan have been spotted wearing their own pair. Here's everything you need to know about the trainers.
-
When is the release date for the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low?
The highly anticipated trainers are rumored to drop on August 13th, 2021.
-
Where can you buy the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low?
Official retailers for the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low are yet to be announced, however - previously Travis' trainer drops have been sold through raffles.
Most major trainer retailers, as well as streetwear brands such as 'END. clothing' usually host limited edition trainer raffles.
https://twitter.com/LaflameScott/status/1415025175041544192
Michael Jordan wearing the unreleased Travis Scott x Fragment - Jordan 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/XfU5IQeCsu— TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🔥 (@LaflameScott) July 13, 2021
-
How much will the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low cost?
The retail price for Travis upcoming drop is yet to be announced, however - the Jordan 1 Retro High Travis Scott that released in May 2019 retailed for $175.
This page will be updated as more information becomes available.
Clear shots of the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG have landed 👀— HOUSE OF HEAT (@HOUSEOFHEAT) July 9, 2021
📸: @chriscolgan pic.twitter.com/TZaQfkL9PH
-
How much is the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low resale value?
Whist the resale price for this particularly trainer is yet to be announced Travis Scott's colas usually resale for a high price.
His Jordan Retro 1 currently resale for as high as £1,603.
However, Travis' Jordan 6 Retro are currently available for as low as £300.
Travis is yet to be seen sporting the Jordan 1 Low's.