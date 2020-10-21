Tory Lanez considers Megan Thee Stallion a ‘friend’ after felony charge

Tory Lanez considers Megan Thee Stallion a ‘friend’ after felony charge. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Tory Lanez has broken his silence about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting on Instagram Live.

Tory Lanez has vocally addressed Megan Thee Stallion's claims that he shot her in mid-July, for the first time.

On Tuesday (Oct 20) the Canadian rapper 28, revealed the current state of his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion – who named him as the shooter in an incident which occurred in Los Angeles on July 12.

The "LUV" star was recently charged with felony assault in connection to the incident where Megan was shot in her feet.

Taking to Instagram Live, Lanez said 'I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,' he said.

Tory added 'No matter what; even if she doesn’t look at me like that - I look at her like she’s still my friend.'

Megan Thee Stallion responds to Tory Lanez IG Live. Picture: Twitter

Lanez claimed that the only people who fully understand what happened the night of the shooting is him and Megan.

Tory continued 'It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is - when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like,' he said.

'She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name ... are not true.'

Lanez vehemently told the people on his live that he 'did not do' anything and he believes the truth will come to light.

'For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through' he said. 'Just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me.'

Lanez said that details about the incident that have been reported are 'falsified information,' 'false information' and 'not accurate information.'

Although Lanez refuted aspects of the situation, he did not specifically say whether or not he shot Megan.

In response to Tory's IG live, Megan wrote 'This n***** genuinely crazy' on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA