Tinashe claims she's been pitted against "every black girl" in R&B

The 'Songs For You' hitmaker has spoken on the comparisons she's faced during her career.

Tinashe has opened up about the comparisons she's faced throughout her career so far, admitting she feels that she was pitted against "every black girl".

Speaking to E! News, the 27-year-old songstress said she was often compared to other women in the R&B genre, icons and newcomers alike.

"First, it was the superstars, which was like, woah," she said. "How are you guys gonna pit me against these people? It would be: Tinashe, the new Aaliyah. Tinashe, the next Beyoncé.

"I would be like, you guys are setting me up left and right. These people are icons."

Tinashe, who independently released her fourth studio album, 'Songs for You' in November, went on to describe that after the icons, people pinned her against anyone who looked or sounded like her.

"It started off there, and then it was everyone. I literally could name six different people at one point that has been Tinashe versus Jhené [Aiko], Tinashe versus FKA twigs, Tinashe versus all the R&B girls.

"Literally any black girl...Cassie. All the 'whisper' singers, whatever that means."

Earlier this week, Tinashe was forced to clarify her comments on North West's rapping debut after people said she was "throwing shade" at the 5-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

"It was a f**king joke y’all seriously dragging it. Y’all really acting As if personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m f**king sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss," she said.