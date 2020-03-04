Tinashe claps back at people claiming she threw shade at 5-year-old North West's rapping skills

4 March 2020, 12:10

Tinashe responds after getting backlash for "throwing shade" at North West
Tinashe responds after getting backlash for "throwing shade" at North West. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Singer Tinashe has responded to fans accusing her of throwing shade at North West's rap performance on Instagram.

Tinashe has responded after receiving backlash after she made a "joke" about North West's rap debut performance at her father's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris on Monday (Mar 2).

Kim Kardashian responds after North West is accused of “copying” viral song during rap debut

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are North's parents, came under fire after not crediting the original singer ZaZa, 5, who made the song North performed.

Kim responded to the ZaZa's parents after they called her and Ye out on Instagram.

However, singer Tinashe decided to leave a comment on ZaZa's post, where her parents pulled up North's parents on the performance.

View this post on Instagram

in July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT . . PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED . . THANK YOU! 💕 . . #ZaZaChallenge #WhatIDo #ThatsANoNo #ZaZa #BlackGirlMagic #blackgirlsrock #HypeKids #hypebae #redcarpetgirlz #explorepage #viral #yeezyseason8 #kanyewest #kimkardashian

A post shared by 💕ZaZa💕 (@redcarpetgirlz) on

Underneath ZaZa's post, Tinashe wrote “North west wishes,” she wrote on the redcarpetgirlz Instagram page

Tinashe's Her response received backlash from some fans. Justine Skye, who is a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, clapped back, writing, “you mad?”

Tinashe comments underneath ZaZa's post
Tinashe comments underneath ZaZa's post. Picture: Instagram

The Songs for You singer took to Twitter to address the controversy saying she was only joking.

“It was a f**king joke y’all seriously dragging it. Y’all really acting As if personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m f**king sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss,” said Tinashe.

She added “I swear y’all just like to be mad about stuff. Yes it was a joke, lighten up.”

Fan claps back at Tinashe and she responds on Twitter
Fan claps back at Tinashe and she responds on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

After the comment was reposted by The Shade Room, Tinashe laughed it off. “Lol anyways… did everyone vote today?!”

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tinashe News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Kim Kardashian receives backlash after debuting her braids hairstyle

Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation over braids hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner and her mini-squad enjoyed a luxury break on Harbour Island in the Bahamas.

Inside Kylie Jenner's $10k-per-night luxury Bahamas vacation villa
Drake's song sparks viral TikTok challenge

Drake's 'Non Stop' song lyrics spark viral fliptheswitch TikTok challenge

Drake

Ben Schwarz reacts to Roddy Ricch, Young T & Bugsey and more

Ben Schwartz reacts to Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Young T & Bugsey and more
Kylie Jenner clapped back at people making fun of her "weird" toes.

Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls making fun of her "weird short toe" in bikini photos
Rema explains his incredible journey into music

Rema breaks down the story of his incredible journey into music