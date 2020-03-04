Tinashe claps back at people claiming she threw shade at 5-year-old North West's rapping skills

Tinashe responds after getting backlash for "throwing shade" at North West. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Singer Tinashe has responded to fans accusing her of throwing shade at North West's rap performance on Instagram.

Tinashe has responded after receiving backlash after she made a "joke" about North West's rap debut performance at her father's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris on Monday (Mar 2).

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are North's parents, came under fire after not crediting the original singer ZaZa, 5, who made the song North performed.

Kim responded to the ZaZa's parents after they called her and Ye out on Instagram.

However, singer Tinashe decided to leave a comment on ZaZa's post, where her parents pulled up North's parents on the performance.

Underneath ZaZa's post, Tinashe wrote “North west wishes,” she wrote on the redcarpetgirlz Instagram page

Tinashe's Her response received backlash from some fans. Justine Skye, who is a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, clapped back, writing, “you mad?”

Tinashe comments underneath ZaZa's post. Picture: Instagram

The Songs for You singer took to Twitter to address the controversy saying she was only joking.

“It was a f**king joke y’all seriously dragging it. Y’all really acting As if personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m f**king sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss,” said Tinashe.

She added “I swear y’all just like to be mad about stuff. Yes it was a joke, lighten up.”

Fan claps back at Tinashe and she responds on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

After the comment was reposted by The Shade Room, Tinashe laughed it off. “Lol anyways… did everyone vote today?!”

