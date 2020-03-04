Tinashe claps back at people claiming she threw shade at 5-year-old North West's rapping skills
4 March 2020, 12:10
Singer Tinashe has responded to fans accusing her of throwing shade at North West's rap performance on Instagram.
Tinashe has responded after receiving backlash after she made a "joke" about North West's rap debut performance at her father's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris on Monday (Mar 2).
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are North's parents, came under fire after not crediting the original singer ZaZa, 5, who made the song North performed.
Kim responded to the ZaZa's parents after they called her and Ye out on Instagram.
However, singer Tinashe decided to leave a comment on ZaZa's post, where her parents pulled up North's parents on the performance.
in July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT . . PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED . . THANK YOU! 💕 . . #ZaZaChallenge #WhatIDo #ThatsANoNo #ZaZa #BlackGirlMagic #blackgirlsrock #HypeKids #hypebae #redcarpetgirlz #explorepage #viral #yeezyseason8 #kanyewest #kimkardashian
Underneath ZaZa's post, Tinashe wrote “North west wishes,” she wrote on the redcarpetgirlz Instagram page
Tinashe's Her response received backlash from some fans. Justine Skye, who is a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, clapped back, writing, “you mad?”
The Songs for You singer took to Twitter to address the controversy saying she was only joking.
“It was a f**king joke y’all seriously dragging it. Y’all really acting As if personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m f**king sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss,” said Tinashe.
She added “I swear y’all just like to be mad about stuff. Yes it was a joke, lighten up.”
After the comment was reposted by The Shade Room, Tinashe laughed it off. “Lol anyways… did everyone vote today?!”
Let's be clear... North West at her current age would sell more albums than Tinashe ever did or will. pic.twitter.com/OGYWgFqbNM— Danny Boy (@dannylord21) March 3, 2020
Tinashe got more press from shading North West (a child) than for her album or tour!!! 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/eF5WCl48Pn— TINASHE WISHES (@reb3lboytroy) March 3, 2020
anyway, north west can breathe and outsell tinashe. i know she wishes 🙏🏽— 𝚊𝚜𝚑 (@cashleyefuru) March 3, 2020
tinashe shading north west like her bag ain’t bigger than hers— ً ❂ (@diorlinks) March 2, 2020