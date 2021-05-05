Who is Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Broadus? Age, Height and Instagram revealed

Who's is Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Broadus? Age, Height and Instagram revealed. Picture: Getty

Here's everything we know about Snoop Dogg's second son, Cordell Broadus.

Snoop Dogg's son, Cordell Broadus, has made a move on Khloe Kardashian in the past. But his effort to get a date with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been widely appreciated over the years.

In a 2016 resurfaced clip from the reality TV show, Khloé tells Snoop Dogg that his son asked her on a date.

Hayu recently shared the video on YouTube, leading many fans to encourage Broadus to try again with Khloe – claiming he will treat her better than Tristan Thompson. He initially asked Khloé on a date when he was 19-years-old.

But who is Snoop Dogg's son?