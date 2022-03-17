Snoop Dogg sexual assault accuser claims he harassed her after filing lawsuit

The Jane Doe who accused the rapper of sexual assault back in 2013 is now claiming that him and his team started a harassment campaign against her, after calling her a gold digger

Snoop Dogg has been accused of harassment by the woman who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him after accusing him, claiming the rapper and his team launched a campaign against her.

According to the legal documents submitted on March 10th by the unidentified woman:

"Immediately after the mediation ended, and in direct retaliation for plaintiff’s complains of sexual assault and sexual battery, defendant Snoop Dogg posted the below image on his Instagram, calling plaintiff a ‘gold digger’".

The documents also claim that 'Snoop included emojis of a judge and police officer, obviously threatening, harassing, and retaliating the plaintiff that he will take similar action against her that he did with Ms. Bell' the document read.

Ms. Bell in this context refers to cosmetics artist Kylie Bell, who sued the rapper in 2003 after he sued her for alleged extortion.

In the documents, it also claims that "the defendant Snoop Dogg on behalf of himself and his entities threatened the plaintiff with criminal prosecution and a lawsuit, harassing the plaintiff because she complained of sexual harassment, assault, and battery".

The unidentified woman, who is said to be a known model and dance, said she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the rapper and his friend Bishop Don “Magic” Juan back in 2013.

As claimed in the lawsuit, Juan is accused of "pushing" his penis in her face after the two men allegedly asked her to perform oral sex on them while exposing themselves.

Last month, Snoop and his team filed a motion for dismissal, denying the charges. "Nothing substantially resembling plaintiff's storey concerning defendant Calvin Broadus [Snoop Dogg] ever transpired" the statement read.

"He categorically denies ever having a sexual relationship with plaintiff or attacking or battering her."