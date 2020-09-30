Snoop Dogg reacts to gay scene in 50 Cent's 'Power Book II: Ghost'

Snoop Dogg reacts to gay scene in 50 Cent's 'Power Book II: Ghost'. Picture: Getty

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper reached out to 50 Cent after the scene aired.

Snoop Dogg has clarified his stance on Power's latest episode after an intimate scene featuring two men took some viewers by surprise.

In this weekend's episode of Power Book II: Ghost, Dru, one of the sons of matriarch Monet Tejada - played by Mary J. Blige - shares a romantic moment with a male acquaintance in Tariq’s art class.

Despite the STARZ show's history of graphically sexual scenes, some viewers soon to social media to voice their shock at the on-screen encounter. Snoop Dogg, it seems, shared his shock a little more privately.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper sent a video of himself watching the scene to 50 Cent, who executively produces the show, and Fif shared a screenshot on Instagram.

50 Cent shared a screenshot of a video Snoop's reaction to the gay scene in Power. Picture: Instagram

"@snoopdogg must didn’t like the last episode he sent me this.LOL I can hear him now👀da fuck you doing to my show nephew! 😆😆#bransoncognac," he wrote as the caption.

In an attempt to clarify his move, Snoop jumped in the comments to say he was simply taken aback by scene. He wrote, "threw me for a loop first lil murder now this s**t, the season is a f**king masterpiece again as usual. Drew ya daddy bet not find out."

Snoop clarified his comments on the gay scene on Power's latest episode. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this month that Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a second season.

This comes after the first hotly-anticipated Power spin-off had a record-breaking debut, drawing in nearly 7.5 million views across all platforms in his its first week – the highest the network has ever seen.

"When I had the idea to create the Power Universe, I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree," said 50 Cent in a statement to Deadline about the show's continuation.

"I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon".