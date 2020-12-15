Snoop Dogg claps back at backlash over his 'WAP' criticism

Snoop Dogg claps back at backlash over his 'WAP' criticism. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Many fans labelled the rapper "misogynistic" over his comments about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song.

Snoop Dogg has responded to the backlash he received after his criticisms Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s track ‘WAP’.

In a recent interview with Central Ave, Snoop Dogg expressed his thoughts on the collaborative hit song.

In regard to the songs lyrical content, Snoop said “Oh my god. Slow down. Like, slow down and have some imagination."

"Let’s have some privacy, some intimacy, where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him."

“That should be a woman’s pride and possession,” referring to the 'WAP' which stands for ‘Wet Ass P*ssy’.

Snoop continued “That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

The 49-year-old rapper added "I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around," told the publication.

However, Snoop did reveal that if the track came out in his young days, he probably would have jumped on the remix to the track.

Snoop also acknowledged that his outlook may stem from the fact that he's from a different time.

However, it didn't stop fans from slamming Snoop and calling him hypocritical, due to his own raunchy catalog.

Many fans pointed out that his debut album, Doggystyle was explicit as well as the record, "Ain't No Fun" and questioned why women rappers can't do the same without being judged.

Snoop Dogg responds to backlash he received over his 'WAP' criticisms. Picture: Instagram

Offset also responded to Snoop's criticism, saying men should not talk on women's business. Although the Migos rapper remained respectful of Snoop, he did disagree.

Offset said "We should uplift our women. Don't say what they can and can't do," in a TMZ video.

In response to the backlash Snoop received, he took to Instagram to share a message. He wrote "Stop wit the bullsh*t press[.] I love Cardi B and Meg music, period, point blank and they know that I'm in full support of the female MC movement so stop trying to make me a hater," he wrote.

"That song 6x platinum. Talk about that," he added."

