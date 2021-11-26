Who is Rick Ross' rumoured girlfriend Hamisa Mobetto? Instagram, age & more

Who is Rick Ross' rumoured girlfriend Hamisa Mobetto? Instagram, age & more. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Is Rick Ross in a relationship with Hamisa Mobetto? Is he single? Here's everything we know so far...

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto were spotted getting cozy while sharing kisses in a viral video of the pair in Dubai.

On Thanksgiving (Nov 25) the clip made it's rounds on social media, as fans speculate that this is the 'I'm A Boss' rappers new girlfriend.

But, who is Hamisa Mobetto? Here's what we know about the star...

Rick Ross spotted getting cozy with Hamisa Mobetto in Dubai. Picture: Getty

Who is Hamisa Mobetto? Hamisa Mobetto is a fashionista, model, and actress from Tanzania. The star is also a singer, with one of her biggest tacks being 'Ex Wangu'. Bongo Flava musician Diamond Platinumz is the father of her son, which made her gain a lot of traction. Besides that, she is a go getter and a hard working social media influencer/socialite. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamisa Mobetto (@hamisamobetto) She went to Mabatini Primary school in Tandika for her primary school education. She reportedly went to St Kayumba for her secondary education. Mobetto has appeared in several music videos and has also collaborated with popular skincare and fashion brands. Why is Hamisa Mobetto romantically linked to Rick Ross? On Thanksgiving (Nov 25) Hamisa took to Instagram, sharing a few stories of her chilling out on Instagram. Rick Ross was reportedly performing at the nightclub as Hamisa joined him to make the evening more special. According to multiple reports, the duo has been flirting online and the same was visible in the newly-surfaced clips. How old is Hamisa Mobetto? Hamisa was reportedly born on 10 December 1994, meaning she is currently 26-years-old. Her birth zodiac sign is a Sagittarius. Fans had compared her age to 45-year-old Rick Ross', claiming he is "too old" for her. One fan wrote: “Rick Ross is some 20 years older than Hamisa Mobetto, love wins" while another added: “Rick Ross is years older than Hamisa.” What is Hamisa Mobetto's Instagram? Hamisa Mobetto has over a whopping 8.8 million followers on her Instagram account. Her official Instagram handle is @hamisamobetto. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamisa Mobetto (@hamisamobetto) The star often posts bikini photos, her model shoot pics and full body shots, showing her cute outfits. See Hamisa's Instagram above.