R Kelly's brother claims singer offered him $50,000 to take blame for "child porn” sex tape

R. Kelly's brother alleges he offered him $50k for him to say child porn tape was him. Picture: Getty/Lifetime

Singer R Kelly's brother has detailed how his brother tried to convince him to take the wrap for his child porn sex tape.

Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning premiered yesterday, with the first episode unveiling the true horror behind victims stories they experienced with the singer.

The show featured a series of interviews from people who were affected by Kelly's underage sexual abuse. One of which, was R. Kelly's brother Carey, 49, who claimed the singer tried to offer him money to take responsibility of the infamous child porn tape from the 2000's.

According to TheDailyMail, Carey alleged R. Kelly offered him $50,000 to take the blame for his child porn tape which he attended court for.

Carey revealed that his brother Robert, offered him a car, a record deal and $50k to say it was him having sex with an underage girl in the 27-minute tape.

The tape was allegedly filmed in 2002 and was sold on the street. However, Kelly did not go to trial over it in 2008. Carey detailed how his brother begged him to take the blame.

'He was asking me, "You need to say that was you." Commit a crime pretty much to say that was me on the tape with a minor.

'Perjure myself in a court of law and risk jail time for some stuff that didn't have anything to do with me.'He was saying, "Man I'll buy you a car, I'll buy you a record deal, I'll give you $50,000."

'I said, "Let me tell you something man. You ain't got enough money for me to say that's me. Because it ain't worth me selling my soul."'

Although the R&B singer was accused of of sexual abuse against minors for years, R. Kelly was only put behind bars last year.

Surviving R Kelly is a six-part series which first aired last January, featuring testimonials by alleged survivors which led to R Kelly's arrest in 2019.