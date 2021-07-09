Post Malone 'Motley Crew' lyrics meaning explained
9 July 2021, 17:33
What are the lyrics to Post Malone's 'Motley Crew'? What do they mean?
Post Malone fans are excited after the rapper released his new single “Motley Crew”.
In the music video, you can see appearances NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin. Artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Tommy Lee also appear.
The video is directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade. Post Malone’s last album Hollywood’s Bleeding was released in 2019.
Malone brought the title track the Grammys stage earlier this year, where he was nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. The latter two nominations were for his song “Circles.”
Now, we got a new fresh joint from the rapper, so let's get into the 'Motley Crew' lyrics.
"My whip from Fast & Furious/Curtains with yellow interior"
In this lyric, he references his beerbongs & bentleys-themed Rolls-Royce Cullinan which he first revealed on Instagram in January 2020.
The SUV’s price begins at $330,000 but due to Posty's customisation with the yellow interior and more, it's due to be more. He’s also seen driving the car in the track’s music video.
He also mentions the popular 'Fast & Furious' series of movies starring Vin Diesel, involved with street racing.
"I get the commas, period/Covered in ice, Siberia"
Post Malone is referring to his high-value jewellery collection, specifically pointing out his diamond jewellery. It is commonly referred to as ‘ice’ in pop culture.
"I'm at the top of the pyramid/B**ch, I'm a star, I'm Sirius"
In this bar, Posty compares himself to a bright star called Sirus. Though there are stars that are technically brighter than Sirius, its brightness level coupled with its proximity to Earth makes it appear to be the brightest star to the human eye.
What are the full lyrics to Post Malone's 'Motley Crew'?
[Intro]
(d.a. got that dope)
[Chorus]
Count up the bands, stickin' out
No rubber band is big enough
Chain is so heavy, can't pick it up
Came with the gang, a myriad
I see your whip, hilarious
Where is my roof? Mysterious
My whip from Fast & Furious
Curtains with yellow interior
I get the commas, period
Covered in ice, Siberia
I'm at the top of the pyramid
Bitch, I'm a star, I'm Sirius
We came to play, it's serious
Came with the gang, a myriad
Came with the gang, a myriad
Came with the motley crew
[Verse 1]
Sit-up, pour, I just forgot where I was
Pour it up, throw it up, sit up, what?
Get up, bitch, get up, b**ch, get up
Came with a wig splitter
I got John Wick hitters (Ooh)
I'ma go get, get up (Wow, uh)
[Pre-Chorus]
Camе with the army, army, army, yeah
The pеople 'round me still the same
We just wanna party, party, party, yeah
We rowdy and we'll never chill
[Chorus]
Count up the bands, stickin' out
No rubber band is big enough
Chain is so heavy, can't pick it up
Came with the gang, a myriad
I see your whip, hilarious
Where is my roof? Mysterious
My whip from Fast & Furious
Curtains with yellow interior
I get the commas, period
Covered in ice, Siberia
I'm at the top of the pyramid
B**ch, I'm a star, I'm Sirius
We came to play, it's serious
Came with the gang, a myriad
Came with the gang, a myriad
Came with the motley crew
[Verse 2]
What you gon' do? I'ma pull up with the crew
When I'm off the juice, I like to hang out the roof
I'm rockin' jewels, I like when the diamonds, they move
I just go through, I do not wait in a queue
Baby, baby, pick it, Brady, Brady
AP navy, navy, chain like two Mercedes
I'll come when they pay me, come with Katy, Amy
Crew go crazy, crazy, kick it down daily (Uh)
[Pre-Chorus]
Came with the army, army, army, yeah
The people 'round me still the same
We just wanna party, party, party, yeah
We rowdy and we'll never chill
[Chorus]
Count up the bands, stickin' out
No rubber band is big enough
Chain is so heavy, can't pick it up
Came with the gang, a myriad
I see your whip, hilarious
Where is my roof? Mysterious
My whip from Fast & Furious
Curtains with yellow interior
I get the commas, period
Covered in ice, Siberia
I'm at the top of the pyramid
B**ch, I'm a star, I'm Sirius
We came to play, it's serious
Came with the gang, a myriad
Came with the gang, a myriad
Came with the motley crew