Are Nelly and Ashanti Back Together? Dating Rumours Debunked 10 Years After Split

The pair have been continuing to fuel rumours that they are back in a relationship, ten years after their split.

Singers Nelly and Ashanti continue to fuel rumours that the pair have reconciled 10 years after their split after posting a series of cosy snaps on social media.

Speculation has been rife since December 2022 that the pair are back on, and they seem to be growing from strength to strength!

The former flames dated from 2003 and called it quits in 2013 or 2014, but now appear to back on.

Nelly and Ashanti on and off throughout the early 2000's. Picture: Getty

On Monday 7 August, Nelly shared a sweet Instagram story of the pair pressing their heads together as they sang Usher’s “Nice & Slow”.

"We on my bro shyt," the 48-year-old 'Hot in Herre' captioned the post as they sang the lyrics to the song.

"See I’ve been waiting for this for so long," they sang happily. "I just want to take it nice and slow."

The pair looked cosy on Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Ashanti and Nelly were also spotted holding hands in April 2023 after a boxing match in Las Vegas.

A month later, the pair partied together in a New York City nightclub, with a source telling Page Six at the time that "They were keeping it very cute and not heavy into the PDA."

Have the pair have rekindled their romance?