Megan Thee Stallion ‘flirts with Michael B. Jordan’ amid romance rumours. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion hinted at dating the Hollywood actor in her new freestyle lyrics.

Megan Thee Stallion has been rumoured to have a romantic connection to Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan for a while, but the star has now fuelled the speculation with her new rap lyrics.

While many Hotties are highly anticipating Meg's debut studio album, they are happy to hear that the "Savage" star will be frequently dropping freestyles every Monday.

I think ima drop these up until my album drop 😛😛🔥🔥🔥🔥 REAL MF HOT GIRL SHIT pic.twitter.com/9BP5x9EKO0 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 27, 2020

On Tuesday (Oct 27) Megan announced that she will be dropping freestyles every Monday, until her album drops, with the hashtag '#meganmondays' on Instagram.

Megan spit bars over a fresh beat produced by Lil Ju, rapping some quotable lyrics, which many believe are referencing Michael B. Jordan.

"I'ma hot girl, I don't do titles/If I do date, it'll be Michael," raps Meg in one of her lyrics.

Fans began to link the lyric to Michael B. Jordan as the pair previously attended two fashion shows together, where they were spotted at the front row.

Michael B. Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion attend two Coach 1941 fashion shows together. Picture: Getty

The pair also got flirty, when Megan uploaded a video of herself and friends twerking in the pool earlier this year. Underneath the video, Michael B. Jordan left an ice-face emoji.

Jordan also spoke out in defence of Megan, after she was shot in both of her feet, in a July incident.

The Creed actor wrote "Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women." on Twitter.

While it's not clear that Meg is definitely referring to Michael B Jordan, the public's best guess is the Black Panther star.

Later on, Megan addresses everyone trying to make her into the "bad guy", rapping: "Y'all wanna take me out so bad/I make all of y'all hoes so mad". She follows up with: "Hoes got jokes but don't ever wanna stand up/Hoes got balls but you know I got handles/Damn, I must be Olivia Pope 'cause y'all keep puttin' me in all of these scandals".

