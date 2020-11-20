Megan Thee Stallion accused of shading Kylie Jenner in 'Body' music video

Megan Thee Stallion accused of shading Kylie Jenner in 'Body' music video. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Jordyn Woods and Blac Chyna both feature in the video for the rapper's new song.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her debut album Good News today (20 Nov), and with it came the racy new video for her song 'Body'.

The visuals see the 25-year-old Houston rapper celebrate her curves and those of the women around her, including some celebrity cameos from Taraji P. Henson, Blac Chyna and Megan's friend, Jordyn Woods.

Between Megan showing off her dance moves and strutting her stuff down the catwalk, Jordyn Woods can be seen draped in a jewelled headdress while Chyna flexes for the camera wearing black nipple covers.

However, some fans are convinced that including these two women was a calculated move - they think Meg is throwing some subtle shade towards Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn Woods was of course Kylie's best friend before the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, while Blac Chyna shares a child with Kylie's ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

Chyna was also engaged to Kylie's half-brother Rob Kardashian, with whom the model shared a tumultuous relationship, and they have a daughter, Dream. The former couple are currently embroiled in a bitter lawsuit.

Jordyn Woods was Kylie's best friend before the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal/. Picture: YouTube

Blac Chyna is embroiled in a bitter lawsuit with Kylie Jenner's half-brother, her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. Picture: YouTube

Additionally, the 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner reportedly hosted a pool party attended by Megan and Tory Lanez just hours before the alleged shooting incident occurred between the two rappers. Kylie is yet to speak out on the incident.

"Megan got Blac Chyna & Jordyn Woods in the video. She's definitely sending shade to Kylie," wrote one user.

"Wait, Megan the Stallion but both Jordyn Woods and Black Chyna in her new music video... I can't help but think its a dig at Kylie lol," said another.

"Megan so petty she put Blac Chyna and Jordyn Woods in her video can’t tell me she lowkey dont got an issue with Kylie," tweeted one user.

Megan got Blac Chyna & Jordyn Woods in the video. She's definitely sending shade to Kylie. — Clitaurus (@Epithymia__) November 20, 2020

Wait, Megan the Stallion but both Jordyn Woods and Black Chyna in her new music video... I can't help but think its a dig at Kylie lol — Milynn (@Miranduhoreo) November 20, 2020

omfg I just realized that in megs new music video she legit brought in jordyn woods AND blac chyna 💀 the shade thrown at kylie my lord pic.twitter.com/FC2hVszBR7 — Emmy #BlackLivesMatter 💘 (@Nymphalidaze_) November 20, 2020

Megan so petty she put Blac Chyna and Jordyn Woods in her video can’t tell me she lowkey dont got an issue with Kylie... — J. (@acinoryaj) November 20, 2020

Megan is yet to speak out on the rumours.

Elsewhere on the album, the rapper took aim at Lanez on 'Shot's Fired'. Megan previously identified Lanez as her shooter following the 'LUV' rapper's arrest for carrying a concealed weapon.

Lanez pled not guilty in the shooting case earlier this week.