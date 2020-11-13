Megan Thee Stallion 'Good News' album: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
13 November 2020, 14:54
The "Savage" hitmaker has revealed the release date to her upcoming debut album 'Good News'.
Megan Thee Stallion has announced her upcoming debut album, as well as shared the cover art and release date.
While it's been a huge year for the 25 year-old Houston hottie, she's proven that her excellence has no limits with announcing another project.
The star released her EP Suga March this year, and joined Cardi B for their hit single “WAP”. WAP achieved 93 million US streams in its first week.
According to Billboard, breaking the record for the largest streaming debut ever for a single
Meg also released the major "Savage” remix with Beyoncé. The stars latest single was with Young Thug, titled “Don’t Stop”.
The song was given an Alice in Wonderland–themed music video and teased that a new album was on the way.
Now, she has announced her new album 'Good News'. Find out more about the project below.
When is 'Good News' release date?
Megan Thee Stallion announced her debut album 'Good News' will be released on Friday, November 20, 2020.
On Thursday (Nov 12) The "Savage" star initially teased the album news by sharing a collage photo of good news reports about herself, with the caption "TUNE IN TOMORROW MORNING FOR THE GOOD NEWS 📰"
Early in the morning, Meg took to Instagram to let her fans know she will be revealing the big news at 1PM.
Finally announcing what the 'Good News' is to her fans, Megan Thee Stallion wrote a heartfelt message to her fans – revealing she will be dropping an album.
Megan wrote "Hotties , I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet !"
"Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news."
"So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT #GOODNEWSMEGAN"
What is the cover art for Megan Thee Stallion's new album?
What is the tracklist for 'Good News'
Megan Thee Stallion has not released her album tracklist as of yet.
This will be updated when it is announced.
Who features on Megan Thee Stallion's 'Good News' album?
On October 27, Megan dropped a freestyle on her social media accounts, while hinting to her upcoming album.
She wrote "I think ima drop these up until my album drop", letting her fans know the album is on the way.
I think ima drop these up until my album drop 😛😛🔥🔥🔥🔥 REAL MF HOT GIRL SHIT pic.twitter.com/9BP5x9EKO0— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 27, 2020
Speaking to her fans on Twitter, Megan r said she was “waiting on two more features then I’m done,” and hinted that ‘City Girls’ will be on the record.
Waiting on 2 more features then I’m done 💁🏽♀️ https://t.co/mdFSBTh0BN— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 28, 2020