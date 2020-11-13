Megan Thee Stallion 'Good News' album: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Good News' album is on the way! Picture: Getty/Instagram

The "Savage" hitmaker has revealed the release date to her upcoming debut album 'Good News'.

Megan Thee Stallion has announced her upcoming debut album, as well as shared the cover art and release date.

While it's been a huge year for the 25 year-old Houston hottie, she's proven that her excellence has no limits with announcing another project.

The star released her EP Suga March this year, and joined Cardi B for their hit single “WAP”. WAP achieved 93 million US streams in its first week.

According to Billboard, breaking the record for the largest streaming debut ever for a single

Meg also released the major "Savage” remix with Beyoncé. The stars latest single was with Young Thug, titled “Don’t Stop”.

The song was given an Alice in Wonderland–themed music video and teased that a new album was on the way.

Now, she has announced her new album 'Good News'. Find out more about the project below.