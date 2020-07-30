Meek Mill fans spark secret second baby rumours after Milan Harris split

Meek Mill has been rumoured to be 'expecting a baby'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Meek Mill's fans are convinced the rapper is expecting a baby with another woman, following his split with Milan Harris.

By Tiana Williams

Meek Mill recently revealed that him and his baby mother Milan Harris, have decided to go their separate ways.

After the 33-year-old Philadelphia rapper announced the split, Milan responded by diverting news about the break up, to more urgent issues in society.

Although the pair recently welcomed their son, Meek claimed they will continue to co-parent.

While Harris did not have much to say about the break up, fans have suggested it may be due to the cirumstances which divided the couple.

According to ItsOnSite, a gossip website run by Rah Ali, Meek is expecting another baby.

An anonymous source tipped the Instagram news page, claiming that the rapper is said to be bringing another child into the world, and Milan is not the mother.

The text shared on the site read: "Hey Girl, So word on the street it that Meek Mill has another baby and before it leaks out to the media he wanted it to be known that him and Milano are not together so social media won’t bash him. I’ll keep you posted," wrote the source.

Meek Mill announced his split from Milan "Milano" Harris on Twitter on Sunday (Jul 26). Picture: Instagram

Of course this news should be taken with a grain of salt as neither Meek, or the alleged child's mother has spoken out on these rumours.

As of now, there is no concrete evidence to show Meek Mill is definitely having another child, with another woman.

However, fans are convinced Meek Mill subliminally addressed the news in a prior tweet, when he stated "Never let outsiders think they can break the family up!".

See fans reaction to thew news below.

Meek Mill has a baby on the way, which is why he made it public that him and Milano are not longer together. So when it comes out, he won’t look like a bad guy lmaoo favorite this tweet and watch! 🥴😂 — Tiara (@WhitegirlBo_Obs) July 29, 2020

So meek mill have another baby otw which is why he broke the news that him & Milano split? — CM (@thecourtmonroe) July 29, 2020

Meek Mill Got Another Baby Otw ? damn — O-Ren Ishii✨ (@EccentricKittii) July 30, 2020